These Are the Counties in the Columbia, SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Columbia metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 1,977 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 242 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 255 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Columbia metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Fairfield County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Fairfield County stands at 423 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Columbia metro area, Fairfield County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).