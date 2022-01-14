ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dlYRexs00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Winston-Salem metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 1,275 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 193 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 255 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, in some parts of the city the per capita death rate is more in line with the national average.

The broader Winston metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Stokes County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Stokes County stands at 266 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Winston-Salem metro area, Stokes County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Stokes County, NC 266 122 17,976 8,252
2 Yadkin County, NC 244 92 21,426 8,070
3 Davidson County, NC 212 349 19,477 32,071
4 Davie County, NC 195 82 19,421 8,155
5 Forsyth County, NC 170 630 18,122 67,337

