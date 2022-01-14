These Are the Counties in the Jackson, MS Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 1,667 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 287 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 255 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Simpson County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Simpson County stands at 432 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Jackson metro area, Simpson County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 12, 2022.

