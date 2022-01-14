These Are the Counties in the Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Chattanooga metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Georgia, a total of 1,400 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 254 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 255 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Chattanooga metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sequatchie County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Sequatchie County stands at 407 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Chattanooga metro area, Sequatchie County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 12, 2022.

