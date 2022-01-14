ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

These Are the Counties in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dlYRSK200 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 1,758 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 239 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 255 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Little Rock metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Grant County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Grant County stands at 288 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metro area, Grant County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Grant County, AR 288 52 18,213 3,294
2 Lonoke County, AR 256 185 20,522 14,818
3 Perry County, AR 252 26 17,419 1,798
4 Pulaski County, AR 249 980 19,765 77,769
5 Saline County, AR 225 265 19,436 22,936
6 Faulkner County, AR 204 250 20,614 25,235

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin […]
FRANKLIN, TN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

91K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy