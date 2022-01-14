ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netherlands set to ease Omicron lockdown on Saturday

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

The Netherlands will ease its strict lockdown from Saturday, local media channels are reporting, subject to government talks later today.

Non-essential stores, hairdressers and gyms will be able to open from 15 January, with a cap on customer numbers, reported broadcasters NOS and RTL , citing government sources.

Students will also be allowed back to colleges and universities - but bars, restaurants, museums and other attractions are expected to remain closed.

The plans are set to be finalised by ministers on Friday.

The country has been under lockdown rules since 19 December, with all public venues, shops and dining establishments closed except for grocery stores and pharmacies.

Residents have been urged to stay at home as much as possible, with no more than two people able to visit a different household at one time.

Announcing the lockdown as an effort to ease the pressure on the country’s hospitals amid the spread of the Omicron variant, prime minister Mark Rutte called the measures “unavoidable”.

Hospital numbers have improved since December, but cases are still high - nearly 30,000 people a day tested positive in the last week - and ministers fear there could be further strain on the healthcare system if all restrictions are lifted.

However, some Dutch business owners, particularly shopkeepers, have been protesting against the ongoing measures, opening their doors in violation of the lockdown.

Several regional officials in turn called on Mark Rutte to lift the lockdown, with Andries Heidema of Overijissel saying the rules were “no longer responsible”. He added that it was “no surprise” that “support in society for the measures is ebbing away”.

Mayor Otwin van Dijk of Oude Ijsselstreek said that he would not penalise shop owners who decided to open this weekend, regardless of the final government decision, while Valkenburg mayor Daan Prevoo said he too would allow this form of protest.

Vaccinated UK travellers are currently allowed into the Netherlands with a negative PCR or an antigen test result, but must quarantine for 10 days after arrival and abide by the lockdown rules.

The Independent

Will the UK go into another lockdown in 2022?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 caused huge concern around the world when it was discovered in southern Africa in mid-November, not least because it was found to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations to its spike protein suggested it might be able to resist current vaccines.Prior to Christmas, UK prime minister Boris Johnson introduced a series of “Plan B” social restrictions to combat the threat posed by the strain, ordering people to work from home, wear masks in public places, present a Covid pass proving their vaccination status in exchange for entry to crowded...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sturgeon announces Omicron restrictions to be lifted in Scotland from Monday

Restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid in Scotland are to be lifted from Monday, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.The First Minister said more recent figures, showing a fall in infections, “gives us confidence that we have turned the corner on the Omicron wave”.As a result she confirmed the measures – a limit on the numbers at indoor events, table service only at bars and other places selling alcohol and the closure of nightclubs – will be lifted from January 24.Guidance limiting gatherings to a maximum of three households will also end on the...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid plan B restrictions set to be scrapped as ministers meet to review rules

Boris Johnson is expected to lift England’s Covid plan B measures after his Cabinet meet on Wednesday morning to review restrictions.The prime minister is due to make an announcement to parliament afternoon, with mask-wearing and home-working guidance set to be scrapped.Ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, Sajid Javid told MPs he was “cautiously optimistic” that regulations could be “substantially reduced” and that the peak of the Omicron wave had passed.The rules include mandatory mask wearing in schools and on public transport, as well as working from home where possible. Covid vaccination passes required for entry into England’s nightclubs will also reportedly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid in Wales: Restrictions to ease after Omicron peak

Most restrictions in Wales will be scrapped over the next two weeks if Covid cases continue to fall, the first minister has confirmed. Measures, brought in to tackle the Omicron variant, will be lifted as Wales moves to alert level zero. Opposition parties had called for an exit plan, with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
