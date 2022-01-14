ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

These Are the Counties in the Rochester, NY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dlYRMGu00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 1,894 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 176 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 255 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, in some parts of the city the per capita death rate is more in line with the national average.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Orleans County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Orleans County stands at 253 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Rochester metro area, Orleans County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Orleans County, NY 253 104 17,268 7,110
2 Monroe County, NY 184 1,372 17,301 128,760
3 Livingston County, NY 150 96 14,699 9,394
4 Wayne County, NY 150 136 15,031 13,657
5 Yates County, NY 144 36 10,572 2,644
6 Ontario County, NY 137 150 14,454 15,823

