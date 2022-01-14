ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dlYRLOB00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 3,647 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 318 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 255 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Walker County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Walker County stands at 608 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Birmingham-Hoover metro area, Walker County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Walker County, AL 608 392 20,773 13,397
2 Bibb County, AL 422 95 21,925 4,939
3 St. Clair County, AL 420 367 22,378 19,537
4 Chilton County, AL 398 175 18,243 8,014
5 Blount County, AL 350 202 20,631 11,893
6 Jefferson County, AL 308 2,033 21,579 142,396
7 Shelby County, AL 181 383 21,474 45,367

