Kyler Murray did not perform well in his first playoff game against Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. His struggles in this game were congruent with his flaws dating back to his Texas A&M days. But he does not hold all of the blame for his struggles on Monday night. McVay put on an offensive clinic, and my key to the game turned out to be the most significant difference in the game. It’s just not quite how I thought it would go for the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO