Swedish PM Andersson tests positive for COVID-19

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesperson...

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Swedish PM, others test positive after parliament debate

STOCKHOLM — Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her office said Friday. The Swedish leader had taken part in a debate in Parliament with other party leaders earlier this week and at least two other top politicians have also tested positive since. Her office told...
Hungary’s daily tally of new COVID-19 cases jumps to new record of 14,890

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s daily tally of new COVID-19 infections jumped to a record 14,890 Wednesday but the number of patients treated in hospital has remained at a relatively low level. The government said the new Omicron variant “was spreading strongly”, fuelling new infections but by taking up...
British ministers to decide on lifting England’s COVID curbs

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with his Cabinet on Wednesday to review restrictions to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in England as he seeks to move attention away from parties held at his residence during coronavirus lockdowns. The restrictions, known as “Plan B” measures,...
French PM: COVID protocols could be loosened in February

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s COVID-19 restrictions could be loosened from February onwards, said French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday, who added that the general COVID situation in the country was starting to change in a more favourable manner. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Friday reported a new record number of COVID-19 confirmed in the past 24 hours as the Omicron variant of the virus spread across the country, the government coronavirus task force said. Daily new cases jumped to 49,513, from 38,850 a day earlier. The task...
China daily local confirmed COVID cases fall to nearly two-month low

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported on Friday the lowest daily tally of local confirmed COVID-19 cases in nearly two months, after a national strategy to quickly curb flare-ups forced worst-hit cities to lock down affected communities and cut business activity. China reported 23 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms...
Germany’s Scholz, UK’s Johnson discussed Ukraine border situation

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the situation on the Ukrainian border and agreed that further Russian military aggression against Ukraine must be averted, a German government spokesperson said on Friday. In a phone call on Thursday, Scholz and Johnson...
Return of the flu: EU faces threat of prolonged ‘twindemic’

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Influenza has returned to Europe at a faster-than-expected rate this winter after almost disappearing last year, raising concerns about a prolonged “twindemic” with COVID-19 amid some doubts about the effectiveness of flu vaccines. Lockdowns, mask-wearing and social distancing that have become the norm in...
Ukraine bonds sink into distress, Russia drops as tensions bite

LONDON (Reuters) – Ukrainian sovereign dollar bonds slipped into distressed territory and Russian bonds suffered sharp falls on Monday as geopolitical tensions between the two countries showed no sign of easing. The premium investors demanded to hold Ukraine bonds over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries as measured by the JPMorgan EMBI...
European shares inch higher with focus on UK M&A, Credit Suisse slips

(Reuters) – European stocks edged higher on Monday, with deal talks related to British consumer companies boosting the bluechip FTSE 100, while shares in Credit Suisse slipped after the Swiss bank’s chairman quit following an internal probe into his personal conduct. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%...
Finland’s PM says young female government has been target of hate speech

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland says she and her fellow young female ministers have been targeted with extensive hate speech for their gender and appearance while in office. “We can see that when you are young and female the hate speech that we are facing...
IMF sees cost of COVID pandemic rising beyond $12.5 trillion estimate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund expects to raise its forecast that the COVID-19 pandemic will cost the global economy $12.5 trillion through 2024, the head of the global lender said on Thursday. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told an event hosted by the Financial Times that supply...
Ukraine says Russia recruiting mercenaries, sending weapons to eastern Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s military intelligence said on Friday that Russia was actively recruiting mercenaries and sending them for intensive training in separatist-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine. It said in a statement that fuel, several tanks, artillery and mortars had been secretly taken to the area from Russia.
Italy’s Civitanavi Systems to list on Euronext Milan market

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s Civitanavi Systems plans to list on Euronext Milan stock market in order to increase production capacity and improve product innovation, the inertial navigation and stabilisation system company said on Wednesday. Born as a start-up in 2012, Civitanovi Systems aims to raise around 40 million...
US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
Russian troops leave Kazakhstan amid reported power struggle

Russian soldiers completed their draw down from Kazakhstan, the defence ministry said Wednesday, as the Central Asian country lifted a state of emergency imposed after unprecedented unrest and signs of a power struggle. The ex-Soviet country was roiled by clashes sparked during peaceful rallies around the New Year against fuel price hikes. At least 225 people -- including 19 servicemen -- died in unrest that prompted President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to appeal to Moscow for help. The crisis has spurred suggestions of a rift between Tokayev and his long-ruling predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, who spoke for the first time since the protests Tuesday and denied any conflict with the president. The Russian defence ministry said Wednesday that four planes carrying its remaining troops had departed from the capital Nur-Sultan and Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty.
