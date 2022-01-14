ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

English clubs dominated 2021 transfer spending with £1bn outlay

By Jamie Gardner
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPBaU_0dlYQHp400

English clubs spent over £1billion on international transfers in 2021 despite the financial uncertainties created by the Covid-19 pandemic, new data published by Fifa shows.

The amount spent was recorded in the world governing body’s figures as 1.386bn US dollars, equating to just over £1billion and dwarfing the second-highest spending country, Italy by more than £500million.

Premier League clubs, chiefly boosted by world-beating broadcasting deals, were the buyers in seven of the 10 biggest transfers in 2021.

These included Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku ’s move to Chelsea from Inter Milan, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane ’s transfers to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid respectively, and Ibrahima Konate’s arrival at Liverpool from RB Leipzig.

England also topped the league for receipts from outgoing international transfers, generating 548.8m US dollars (just under £400m).

Ten of the top 20 biggest-spending clubs in Europe were English. Manchester United topped the chart with Chelsea second, Arsenal fifth, Tottenham sixth and Manchester City eighth.

The Premier League’s bottom club Norwich were next (14th), followed by Brighton (15th), Aston Villa (18th), Leicester (19th) and Liverpool (20th).

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Dynamo add forward Sebastián Ferreira in club’s richest transfer deal

The Dynamo signed forward Sebastián Ferreira of Paraguay as a designated player in the most expensive signing in franchise history. The team did not announce terms of the transfer, but according to reports in Paraguay, Houston paid $4.3 million in transfer fees to Club Libertad Asunción, Ferreira’s former team.
MLS
The Independent

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri increases stake in club

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has ploughed another £100million into the club after increasing his stake to 94 per cent.The Iranian businessman, who has already spent over half-a-billion pounds on transfers since his £200million takeover in 2016, is converting loans from his Blue Heaven Holdings into equity.Last February 100,000 new shares were issued and he has purchased the final third of those, having already acquired 66 per cent 12 months ago.The move, announced in a letter to fans, provides a much-needed boost to Everton’s finances, having posted a combined £265m loss for the last three financial years.“I write to you to...
SOCCER
The Independent

Newcastle’s European fixture against Toulon cancelled due to Covid-19 issues

Newcastle’s European Challenge Cup game against Toulon on Saturday has been cancelled due to coronavirus cases at the Gallagher Premiership club.Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby said Newcastle had informed them they were not in a position to fulfil the fixture at Stade Felix-Mayol.The Falcons said nine positive Covid-19 tests had been recorded following Newcastle’s European Challenge Cup trip to Biarritz seven days ago.As a result, Public Health England has advised Newcastle not to travel to France.🚨🚨MATCH OFF!🚨🚨We regret to announce that tomorrow's EPCR Challenge Cup fixture between RC Toulon and Newcastle Falcons has been cancelled.Following last week's trip to...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Jadon Sancho
The Independent

Africa Cup of Nations: Who is in the last 16 and when are the games?

The Africa Cup of Nations is heading into the knock-out stage after completion of the final round of group fixtures on Thursday.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the last-16 ties.Burkina Faso v GabonJanuary 23, Limbe, 1600 GMTBurkina Faso, who are 60th in the FIFA world rankings, went through to the last 16 as runners-up behind Cameroon from Group A, but only by the narrowest of margins. After losing their opener to the hosts, the Stallions beat Cape Verde and then drew with Ethiopia. That saw them finish level with Cape Verde, but their superior head-to-head record saw...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley vs Watford clash given third date after being postponed twice

Burnley and Watford will hope it is third time lucky as their Premier League fixture has been rearranged for February 5 with a 6pm kick-off time.The fixture was postponed for a second time earlier this week. It was originally due to be played on December 15 but was called off due to Covid-19 cases within the Watford squad before an outbreak at Burnley forced the postponement of the rearranged match on January 18.But with both sides having already been knocked out of the FA Cup, it has been rescheduled for the weekend of the fourth-round fixtures.On Thursday, Watford boss Claudio...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Emiliano Martinez: Aston Villa goalkeeper signs contract extension to 2027

Aston Villa’s No. 1 goalkeeperEmiliano Martinez has signed a contract extension to remain at the Premier League club until 2027.The Argentina international joined the side ahead of the 2020/21 season from Arsenal and has been impressive for Steven Gerrard’s team. In his first season he equalled the record for most clean sheets in a campaign with 15 to his name.He only made his international debut in June but was named as the favoured keeper for the Copa America final where he lifted the trophy. Martinez has gained respect across the footballing world and has received high praise from Lionel Messi.The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Real Madrid#English#Borussia Dortmund#Rb Leipzig#Arsenal#Tottenham#The Premier League
The Independent

Grand Prix boss says F1 won’t have visa drama seen with Novak Djokovic at Australian Open

An Australian Grand Prix boss says the Formula 1 won’t have a visa situation like Novak Djokovic’s and says the country’s entry rules are “simple”.Questions are being raised in every sport in Australia which requires athletes to travel to the country after the tennis player was deported after his visa was cancelled. But the GP’s CEO Andrew Westacott has reassured fans a similar incident won’t impact the event, which will take place on 10 April.“We’ve worked very closely with the Victorian government throughout 2021 and in the lead up to 2022,” he said. “And of course we’ve worked very, very...
TENNIS
The Independent

Eddie Howe defends Newcastle’s Saudi Arabia trip amid ‘sportswashing’ claims

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has defended the club’s decision to travel to Saudi Arabia for a mid-season training camp amid criticism from human rights campaigners.The Magpies party will head for the Middle East after Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds as Howe seeks to foster a new togetherness in preparation for a tooth-and-nail battle for top-flight survival.Amanda Staveley’s consortium, in which Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund owns an 80 per cent stake, bought the club in October last year and did so against a background of concern over the Gulf state’s human rights record and accusations of “sportswashing”.Asked what he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey admits ‘I should be more intelligent’ on Instagram after red card against Liverpool

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey says he needs to be more “intelligent” and will “work hard” to learn from his red card against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.Partey was substituted on to the field in the 74th minute but was shown two yellow cards in quick succession for clumsy challenges. Liverpool won the second leg of the semi-final 2-0 which sent them through to the final after the first leg ended 0-0.Partey had just returned for Arsenal after representing Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations. The team were sent out in the group stages and so the star flew back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England captain Owen Farrell a doubt for Six Nations after injury setback

Owen Farrell has become a doubt for England’s Guinness Six Nations after suffering a new injury in training for his club Saracens.It was hoped Farrell would make his comeback after a two-month absence because of ankle surgery in Sunday’s Challenge Cup clash with London Irish in Barnet.But England’s skipper has been ruled out by a fresh setback and the Rugby Football Union has revealed that he will not be attending next week’s pre-Six Nations training camp in Brighton when a captaincy update will be issued.
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

444K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy