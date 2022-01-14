ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, PA

Texas woman discovers urn with ashes inside at Goodwill store

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kelsey Thompson
WBRE
WBRE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16DElk_0dlYQGwL00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — One Texas woman’s thrifting trip took a mysterious turn as she discovered a used urn at a local Goodwill store.

Austin resident Jessa Randall went to a local Goodwill on Monday where she found a small vase-like item. After a closer look, she found a plug at the bottom of the ceramic with a bag of ashes tucked inside.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EcEkk_0dlYQGwL00
    Resident Jessa Randall went to Goodwill Monday where she found a small vase-like item. After a closer look, she found a plug at the bottom of the ceramic with a bag of ashes tucked inside. (Courtesy: Jessa Randall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6uRA_0dlYQGwL00
    Resident Jessa Randall went to Goodwill Monday where she found a small vase-like item. After a closer look, she found a plug at the bottom of the ceramic with a bag of ashes tucked inside. (Courtesy: Jessa Randall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pl1JM_0dlYQGwL00
    Resident Jessa Randall went to Goodwill Monday where she found a small vase-like item. After a closer look, she found a plug at the bottom of the ceramic with a bag of ashes tucked inside. (Courtesy: Jessa Randall)

Store managers confirmed Goodwill does not track personal or contact information for donors, and the urn didn’t have any identifying information etched on its surface.

After losing a close family member last year and going through the cremation process on their behalf, Randall said this hit close to home for her. Now, she’s looking for answers and closure for the potential family missing this memorial piece.

“I just had the sense that I couldn’t leave it there. It just felt sad,” she said. “It needed to be in a home.”

Randall and her husband have dubbed the urn “Jackie,” in a way to provide a sense of respect and integrity for its occupant, she said. Currently, the two haven’t narrowed down any leads on who might be missing the urn.

While the ceramic doesn’t have any identifying markers pointing to its occupant, Austin Police officials told Nexstar’s KXAN cremated remains can be tested for DNA samples . During the cremation process, bones and teeth remain and, when extracted and analyzed, can potentially be matched to a DNA strain. However, the amount of ashes remaining and the level of heat used during the process can affect the DNA analysis.

This is the first reported urn found at a Central Texas Goodwill location, officials said.

Ohio minister charged after remains found in church, family recalls red flags

“It is common for families who are cleaning out houses during big life events such as a death in the family or a cross-country move to donate in bulk, and an unusual item could easily be mixed in. Normally, that’s the fun of shopping at Goodwill — you never know when you’re going to stumble upon a cool vintage piece or an old family heirloom,” said Angela McKendree Marshall, vice president of marketing and communications for Goodwill Central Texas. “However, this is the first time I’m aware of any reported case of an urn being donated.”

Elsewhere in Texas, this isn’t as rare of an occurrence. At Goodwill North Central Texas in the Fort Worth area, urns, empty coffins and even a live grenade have all been donated .

For now though, Randall said her focus is providing the urn a home until it can be reunited with its loved ones.

“I can’t imagine searching for my family member,” she said. “I don’t know this person. It’s not a person really anymore — but it was. I don’t think anybody deserves to live on the shelf and not be at peace.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Home, PA
City
Austin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ohio Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WBRE

Police looking for Viewmont Mall theft suspects

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are trying to identify individuals wanted for questioning in relation to a theft that occurred at the Viewmont Mall. According to police, the suspects in the picture are wanted for questioning in relation to a theft from Finish Line located in the mall. Anyone with information is asked […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

No injuries reported after Benton Township bathroom fire

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a bathroom fire Wednesday morning in Lackawanna County. Two people were at their home in Benton Township on State Route 438, when they say they noticed smoke coming from the bathroom. Both residents made it out safely. Firefighters say the damage is minimal and the fire […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Ashes#Cremation#Goodwill Store#Austin Police#Nexstar#Kxan
WBRE

Cash stolen from poker machines in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Scranton are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects wanted for questioning in relation to stolen cash from poker machines. According to Scranton Police, the suspects (pictured below) are wanted for questioning relating to stolen cash from poker machines inside a Sunoco Gas Station. Police ask anyone […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WBRE

Glitch in USPS at home COVID test site has residents concerned

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Many households Wednesday were busy ordering free COVID test kits from the government. But not everyone was successful. Some households are blocked from ordering due to a glitch. The Biden administration launched its website officially on Wednesday. However, the launch comes with some issues affecting apartment dwellers wishing to order the free […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Police: Son stabbed father during argument in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A verbal argument turned violent when a son pulled out a knife and stabbed his father, according to police. Bloomsburg Police say they were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Country Club Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance involving a knife. They found Robert Fourney, […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Driver transported after crashing into bank in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to first responders, a female driver was transported after crashing into a bank in Scranton. First responders were called to the People’s Security Bank at the corner of East Market Street and Sanderson Avenue around 5:00 Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, police found the driver needed to be transported and […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy