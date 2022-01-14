Is Senegal vs Guinea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Africa Cup of Nations fixture

The second round of group stage fixtures are underway at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the first of those on Friday sees Senegal meet Guinea in B.

This will be a meeting of the top two, after both secured 1-0 victories in their opening encounters - with two Liverpool players making a notable impact in those games.

Sadio Mane netted a last-minute penalty to ensure Senegal beat Zimbabwe, while Naby Keita produced the pass to open the Malawi defence for the only goal of the match in Guinea’s victory.

A victory here for either side should confirm, or close to it, their progression to the knock-out phase of the competition, with the top two plus the four best third-placed teams all reaching that stage.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s games.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 1pm GMT on Friday, 14 January 2022 in Bafoussam.

Where can I watch it?

The first two matches will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football. The late game is only on Sky Sports Premier League. All three fixtures can be streamed on the Sky Go app for subscribers. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Today’s full list of AFCON games

Senegal vs Guinea - 1pm GMT

Malawi vs Zimbabwe - 4pm GMT

Morocco vs Comoros - 4pm GMT

Gabon vs Ghana - 7pm GMT

Odds

Senegal 13/15

Draw 40/17

Guinea 50/11

Latest odds to win AFCON

Senegal 7/2

Algeria 5/1

Nigeria 7/1

Morocco 7/1

Cameroon 7/1

Ivory Coast 8/1

Egypt 12/1

Mali 12/1

Ghana 25/1

Prediction

Senegal should prove far more capable of taking their chances than Malawi did, if Guinea are as generous with giving up opportunities in the final third as they were in their opening fixture. That could tip the balance. Senegal 2-1 Guinea .