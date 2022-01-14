Dollar drops as Fed pushes back on QT timeline?

The Australian dollar extended its recovery through trade on Thursday, consolidating a break above 0.72 to mark intraday highs at 0.7270. The correction and pullback in global rates, a robust labour market performance and a broad improvement in market appetite for risk, helped lift the currency off intraday lows. Having struggled to extend beyond 0.7210 domestic labour market data helped propel the AUD toward 0.7250. A robust print surprised investors with the unemployment rate falling to a 13-year low at 4.2% while some 64,000 new jobs were added to the economy in December. Of course, this data fails to take into account the strains placed on the labour market through this latest surge in COVID-19 infections as labour shortages continue to hamper critical supply chains and essential workforces. That said, the market appears content in looking beyond these short-term stresses and we fully expect these pressures will improve as this latest wave subsides. Sustained improvement in labour market performance raises questions as to the RBA’s stubborn commitment to keeping cash rates low. With our attentions now drawn to next week’s quarterly CPI inflation print, another strong read should ensure the RBA is forced to end its QE program in February and pivot off its current dovish stance. Having given up daily highs leading into this morning’s open, the AUD currently buys 0.7220 as risk sentiment appears to have soured through the latter stages of the overnight session, prompting a broader risk correction.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO