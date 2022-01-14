ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar drops as Fed pushes back on QT timeline?

By Giles Coghlan LLB, Lth, MA
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore December it would have been considered far too premature for the Fed to be talking about reducing the balance sheet. However, that is the discussion the Fed is now set to have at the January meeting. Jerome Powell said that there are not any immediate plans to reduce the balance...

