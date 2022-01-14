ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rates spark: A breather on the way up?

By ING Global Economics Team
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRates have been bouncing back after this week's key events and data. Some are seeing value again, eyeing also geopolitical risks. In the background though lurks the Fed's desire for a steeper curve to provide it with more leeway to ratchet up key rates. The ECB lags behind, but the discussion...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD stays on course to second weekly rise above 0.7200 on Fed concerns

AUD/USD pauses the latest pullback from 100-DMA, weekly top. US-China top diplomats brace for the first meeting of 2022, US Treasury Secretary Yellen expects inflation to ease soon. US data weighed on yields, USD contrast to Aussie jobs report, inflation figures that favored AUD. Cautious mood to restrict pair’s performance...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD rises past 1.2500 on softer oil prices ahead of Canada Retail Sales

USD/CAD extends previous day’s rebound, refreshes intraday high. Oil prices drop for the second day amid sour sentiment, recently broke key support. Downbeat Canadian data, pre-Fed anxiety adds to the bullish bias. Canada Retail Sales for December eyed for fresh impulse, next week’s FOMC is the key. USD/CAD...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD recovery plagued by late surge in risk aversion

The Australian dollar extended its recovery through trade on Thursday, consolidating a break above 0.72 to mark intraday highs at 0.7270. The correction and pullback in global rates, a robust labour market performance and a broad improvement in market appetite for risk, helped lift the currency off intraday lows. Having struggled to extend beyond 0.7210 domestic labour market data helped propel the AUD toward 0.7250. A robust print surprised investors with the unemployment rate falling to a 13-year low at 4.2% while some 64,000 new jobs were added to the economy in December. Of course, this data fails to take into account the strains placed on the labour market through this latest surge in COVID-19 infections as labour shortages continue to hamper critical supply chains and essential workforces. That said, the market appears content in looking beyond these short-term stresses and we fully expect these pressures will improve as this latest wave subsides. Sustained improvement in labour market performance raises questions as to the RBA’s stubborn commitment to keeping cash rates low. With our attentions now drawn to next week’s quarterly CPI inflation print, another strong read should ensure the RBA is forced to end its QE program in February and pivot off its current dovish stance. Having given up daily highs leading into this morning’s open, the AUD currently buys 0.7220 as risk sentiment appears to have soured through the latter stages of the overnight session, prompting a broader risk correction.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Us Treasuries#Inflation#Breather#Fed#Ecb#Us Treasury#Omicron#Russian#German
FXStreet.com

US T-bond yields drop for the third consecutive day

US Treasury yields stay pressured ahead of the next week’s key FOMC. Treasury Secretary Yellen signaled policymakers’ readiness to act. Stock futures, Asia-Pacific shares remain pressured amid a light calendar day. Market sentiment remains sour during early Friday as traders keenly await the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Tracks Wall Street losses amid Fed, inflation concerns

Asia-Pacific shares track global counterparts amid hawkish hopes from Fed. PBOC teases another rate cut, US-China diplomats stay divided over the next meeting. BOJ policymakers raised concerns over inflation, Japan National CPI pokes two-year high. Market sentiment remains sour during early Friday in Asia as anxiety ahead of the next...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US yields have risen enough for bonds to retake their safe haven role

Yesterday, investor confidence faded throughout the day and finally resulted even in a standard risk-off repositioning. A positive risk sentiment in Asia encouraged by the outlook for further PBOC easing initially only modestly inspired European investors. US equities tried to do better despite mixed US data, including an unexpected jump in US weekly jobless claims as omicron dented activity (286k vs 231k expected). Initial US equity gains of 1.5%/2.0% apparently were seen as an opportunity to further offload risk. European indices ended near best levels of the day (EuroStoxx +0.73%). However, a late session US sell-off resulted in losses of up to 1.30%. The risk-off this time also supported a (temporary?) change the dynamics on the bond markets. Of late, bond sales/higher rates in anticipation of accelerated Fed rate hikes weighted in risky assets. Yesterday, some investors apparently concluded that US yields had risen enough for bonds to retake their safe haven role. US yields and the end of the day declined between 3.2 bps (2-y) and 6 bps (5 & 10-y). The move was more or less equally divided between real yields and inflation expectations. A setback in oil prices didn’t help to support sentiment. European yields ended with modest losses between 0.7 bps (2-y) and 2.1 bps (30-y). The accounts of the December ECB policy meeting showed some (hawkish) members made reservations both on the ECB’s assessment of inflation as well as on the proposed package with respect to monetary policy. Even so, it doesn’t look that the hawks had the leverage to profoundly alter the ECB’s anti-inflation strategy anytime soon. On the FX market, the dollar initially showed no clear trend. However, at the of US dealings FX also returned to a ‘standard’ risk-off move. The yen slightly outperformed the dollar (USD/JPY close at 114.11). At the same time DXY rebounded to close at 95.73. EUR/USD drifted further south in the 1.13 big figure (close 1.1312). Sterling initially traded strong with EUR/GBP setting a new cycle low, but the UK currency returned some of its gains in the late session repositioning (close EUR/GBP 0.8317).
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Value beats growth in biggest gap in almost 2 decades

Jan 21 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. VALUE BEATS GROWTH IN BIGGEST GAP IN ALMOST 2 DECADES (1230 GMT) Year to date, European value shares have risen 4.4%, while growth...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Finland
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Germany
FXStreet.com

Risk appetite suffers in Asia, resources index weighs on Aussie market

Asia Market Update: Risk appetite suffers in Asia, Resources index weighs on Aussie market; US equity FUTs extend declines; UST yields drop; Evergrande and offshore bondholders in focus. General trend. - JPY and CHF supported by lower UST yields. - 2-year UST yield tested 1.00%. - WTI Crude Futs extend...
WORLD
investing.com

Rates Spark: Second Round Effects

Don’t look just at how many hikes are priced by yield curves to assess whether investors have come to terms with central bank tightening. We think second round effects on broader markets are underpriced. Barring any further adverse developments from Russia, we think this week will be used by investors to reduce their fixed income exposure.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Rates Spark: Get The Issuance In While You Can

While only a deterioration in risk sentiment might help boost demand for bonds, even this might not derail Fed hikes. Market rates continue their journey higher, as policy rates increasingly look out of sync. Even though we saw some net inflows to government bonds last week, the price action this...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Yields and oil continue to move higher hurting equities

UK releases CPI, where consensus looks for the monthly figure to drop to 0.3% in December from 0.7% in November. Core inflation is expected to drop to 3.9% y/y from 4.0% y/y. US releases housing starts and permits. The housing market is hot at the moment with low inventories and big price increases. However, following strong readings in November both starts and permits are expected to drop for December.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD pares intraday losses near 1.2500 as oil retreats towards $85.00

USD/CAD keeps bounce off daily bottom but stays negative on a day around weekly low. Oil prices step back from multi-year high on news that Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline will reopen soon. Market sentiment dwindles with yields trimming early Asian gains but the stock futures keep the red. USD/CAD dribbles around...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy