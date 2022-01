The Bitcoin market has pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior in general. Because of this, I think you need to be cautious with your position size more than anything else, as we will probably get thrown around quite a bit. That being said, it is worth noting that the $40,000 level has offered significant support, and now I think is a bit of a “line in the sand” when it comes to the trend, and as long as we can stay above that level, then I think Bitcoin has a very good chance of recovering and continuing to go higher.

CURRENCIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO