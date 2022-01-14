Man With New Prosthetic Arm Makes History Playing “Amazing Grace” On The Piano.

Acclaimed international singer is also Central Florida minister. SUNTREE ― Many consider Wintley Phipps to be both an artist — and an inspiration. Born in Trinidad, the two-time Grammy Award nominee is an ordained Seventh-day Adventist minister, world-renowned vocal artist, and innovative creator of special projects such as the US Dream Academy. On Saturday, January 8 at 7:00 PM, Phipps will lend his booming baritone for a powerful program with the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra. Amazing Grace: Wintley Phipps in Concert at the Scott Center for the Performing Arts at 5625 Holy Trinity Drive in Melbourne will feature “It Is Well with My Soul,” “To God Be the Glory,” "I Surrender All," "How Great Thou Art," “Amazing Grace,” and many other well loved spirituals and hymns. Highly acclaimed for his spectacular neo-gospel performances, Phipps has performed for six American Presidents including Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, along with performances for Mother Teresa and South African president, Nelson Mandela. Mr. Phipps’ work has been featured numerous times on television, including appearances on the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. television special, Dr. Robert Schuller’s Hour of Power telecast, the Billy Graham Crusades, Saturday Night Live, Soul Train, and the Oprah Winfrey Show. Wintley Phipps has recorded nearly three dozen albums and compilations. Videos of Phipps' "Amazing Grace" rendition at Carnegie Hall have racked up more than 25 million cumulative views on YouTube. Wintley Phipps currently serves as the senior pastor of the Palm Bay Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Palm Bay, Florida. $30 advance tickets to Amazing Grace are available through the orchestra website at SpaceCoastSymphony.org or at Marine Bank & Trust in Suntree. General admission tickets will also be available at the door for $35. For more information, call toll free to 855-252-7276 or visit SpaceCoastSymphony.org.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO