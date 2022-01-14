ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedish PM Andersson tests positive for COVID-19

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesperson...

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Swedish PM, others test positive after parliament debate

STOCKHOLM — Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her office said Friday. The Swedish leader had taken part in a debate in Parliament with other party leaders earlier this week and at least two other top politicians have also tested positive since. Her office told...
Hungary’s daily tally of new COVID-19 cases jumps to new record of 14,890

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s daily tally of new COVID-19 infections jumped to a record 14,890 Wednesday but the number of patients treated in hospital has remained at a relatively low level. The government said the new Omicron variant “was spreading strongly”, fuelling new infections but by taking up...
Britain reports 438 new COVID-19 deaths, highest since February

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in almost a year on Tuesday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government considers relaxing measures introduced to reduce the spread of Omicron variant. Britain reported 438 new deaths from COVID-19, the highest daily total since Feb. 24 last year.
Israel’s defence chief isolates at home after positive COVID test

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Friday he was isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 and was in good health. “I feel good because I am vaccinated. In the coming days I will manage security affairs from my home,” Gantz wrote on Twitter. Israel...
Poland sees new daily record of 36,665 COVID cases

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland on Friday will see a record of 36,665 new daily COVID-19 infections, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said ahead of the release of official figures. He added that cases will continue to be very high in the coming days, climbing over 50,000 next week. (Reporting...
Spain’s COVID infection rate drops for second straight day

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s COVID-19 infection rate fell for the second day in a row on Wednesday after 11 weeks of surges to record highs, raising hope among health authorities that the frenetic spread of the Omicron variant may be slowing. The rate as measured over the preceding...
Germany’s Scholz, UK’s Johnson discussed Ukraine border situation

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the situation on the Ukrainian border and agreed that further Russian military aggression against Ukraine must be averted, a German government spokesperson said on Friday. In a phone call on Thursday, Scholz and Johnson...
AFP

Russian troops leave Kazakhstan amid reported power struggle

Russian soldiers completed their draw down from Kazakhstan, the defence ministry said Wednesday, as the Central Asian country lifted a state of emergency imposed after unprecedented unrest and signs of a power struggle. The ex-Soviet country was roiled by clashes sparked during peaceful rallies around the New Year against fuel price hikes. At least 225 people -- including 19 servicemen -- died in unrest that prompted President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to appeal to Moscow for help. The crisis has spurred suggestions of a rift between Tokayev and his long-ruling predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, who spoke for the first time since the protests Tuesday and denied any conflict with the president. The Russian defence ministry said Wednesday that four planes carrying its remaining troops had departed from the capital Nur-Sultan and Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty.
As Japan infections surge, so does risk of pandemic fatigue

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Friday acted to contain a record surge in COVID-19 cases with a return to curbs that have however shown diminishing results, while a laggard vaccine booster programme leaves many people vulnerable to breakthrough infections. The government empowered authorities in Tokyo and 12 other prefectures...
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – The chairman of the Gavi vaccine alliance, Jose Manuel Barroso, said on Wednesday that an additional $5.2 billion is needed to continue to deliver COVID vaccines at scale, as more than 3 billion people in the world have yet to receive their first dose. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS.
Ukraine says Russia recruiting mercenaries, sending weapons to eastern Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s military intelligence said on Friday that Russia was actively recruiting mercenaries and sending them for intensive training in separatist-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine. It said in a statement that fuel, several tanks, artillery and mortars had been secretly taken to the area from Russia.
Reuters

EU to propose microchips law in early February, EU chief says

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose a draft legislation for the regulation of microchips in Early February, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, as the EU's need for chips is set to double in the next decade. "Most of supplies come from...
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
The Independent

Germany could halt Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine

Germany may consider halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz signalled on Tuesday, as pressure grew on his government to take a more hawkish stance on the Kremlin.Mr Scholz met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin to discuss the next steps after talks between Russia and Western states on the Kremlin’s deployment of troops along Ukraine’s border ended without a breakthrough last week.Mr Scholz has previously said Germany is open to sanctions in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, with everything on the table - which would include the Nord Stream 2...
