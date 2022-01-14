ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch 'Ray Donovan: The Movie' Online

By Molli Mitchell
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After "Ray Donovan" was canceled in February 2020, fans of the crime drama will be overjoyed to hear "Ray Donovan: The Movie" is finally...

Vulture

The Final Job Ray Donovan Deserves

When Showtime unexpectedly canceled Ray Donovan after its explosive seventh season concluded in January 2020, fans were confused and upset. Not only did the abrupt ending come out of nowhere, but the last episode left a number of characters in the wind, feeling in no way like a final word on the saga of Ray and his fractured family. The creative team was planning an eighth season when it got the news, and showrunner David Hollander told Vulture, “There was no sense that this was going to be a completion.”
thecinemaholic.com

Will There be a Ray Donovan Sequel or Ray Donovan Season 8?

‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ picks up from the popular Showtime crime drama series of the same name and follows the titular fixer (Liev Schreiber) on a deeply personal mission, which might just be his last. Even as Ray grapples with his father’s constant search for a quick buck, the story, through flashbacks, shows us a pivotal moment between father and son.
David Hollander gives fans closure with 'Ray Donovan: The Movie'

PITTSBURGH — David Hollander was planning an eighth season of "Ray Donovan" when Showtime unceremoniously canceled the long-running drama in early 2020. Why else would a showrunner begin introducing the history of the Donovan family so late in the show's seventh season?. "We didn't know it was coming," the...
Roush Review: It’s a Wrap (Rap?) for ‘Ray Donovan’ in a Movie Finale

What matters most about the feature-length addendum Ray Donovan: The Movie is that it truly represents Ray Donovan: The Ending. And if you think it will be a happy one, you haven’t met Ray (star and cowriter Liev Schreiber). Regardless, this is a gift for fans who were stunned...
Is Ray Donovan: The Movie on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Directed by David Hollander, ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ is a sequel to the final season of the namesake crime drama show. The film revolves around the titular character as he goes after his menacing father Mickey Donovan before the latter causes more chaos and confusion. Featuring stand-out performances...
Liev Schreiber’s ‘Ray Donovan: The movie’ arrives but does it deliver?

This is true. In 2014, writer Joshua Neuman, writing for Heeb magazine, called the “Ray Donovan” series, which aired on Showtime, “the “most important Jewish show on television.” Yes, the story of a family of Irish Catholics from south Boston, who move to Los Angeles, had a high “J.Q” or “Jewish Quotient,” as Neuman called it.
Liev Schreiber Reveals What Brought Him Back for ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’

Is Ray gone forever? Award-winning actor Liev Schreiber recently opened up to us about returning to the Ray Donovan world for Ray Donovan: The Movie, sharing why the one-off movie, premiering on Showtime, Friday, January 14, is ultimately an origin story. But that’s not all he had to say.
What I’m watching this week: the debut of ‘Somebody Somewhere,’ a ‘Ray Donovan’ movie, new family dramas, and a superhero spinoff

1. Bridget Everett and her big smile star in “Somebody Somewhere,” an endearing semi-autobiographical slice-of-life comedy produced by the Duplass brothers. It’s a little bit like the droll “Baskets,” as our grieving heroine finds her singing voice and connects with a group of outsider friends in small-town Kansas. The premiere is Sunday, Jan. 16, at 10:30 p.m. on HBO.
Indestructible 'Ray Donovan' Finally Nears The End

The Ray Donovan character introduced nine years ago on Showtime has been indestructible, and apparently so is the show, “Ray Donovan.”. Cancelled after seven seasons in January 2020, “Ray” is back again for one more go, in the form of a 100-minute movie that seems likely to be the end.
Liev Schreiber Explains Why ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ Is an Origin Story

Ray Donovan, the shadowy problem fixer to the wealthy, rarely leaves loose ends. So it’s fitting that Liev Schreiber, the man who played him on Showtime’s 2013–20 drama, was compelled to finish the story after the network canceled the series. “I felt like we owed it to the fans,” says Schreiber.
‘Ray Donovan’ star Liev Schreiber on Jon Voight’s politics and how they stay friendly

Liev Schreiber explained how he maintains a relationship with his “Ray Donovan” co-star Jon Voight given their incredibly differing views on politics. While Schreiber isn’t particularly known for sounding off on politics on social media, Voight has made a name for himself in recent years for his pro-conservative posts, which include videos in which he often uses religious vocabulary to denounce the left and praise Donald Trump.
'Ray Donovan: The Movie' gives the show another crack at tying up loose ends

Two years after its abrupt cancellation without an actual ending, "Ray Donovan" gets the chance to clean up another mess with "Ray Donovan: The Movie," designed to provide the closure that longtime viewers lacked. There's some of that, but unlike the show's notorious fixer, it's not as neat a job as it could have been in terms of tying up loose ends.
The Best Sally Field Movies And How To Watch Them

Sally Field has been a beloved actress for several decades. Whether she was starring in an Oscar nominated movie or appearing as a classic comic book character, Field has always knocked it out of the park with her charm, skills, and everything else she brings to her characters. Today, I’m...
Worth Watching: ‘Ray Donovan’ Last Stand, Denzel Is ‘Macbeth,’ ‘After Life’ Final Season, A Real ‘Scream’

Showtime brings back Ray Donovan for a movie-length finale to bring closure to the dark drama. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand headline Joel Coen’s atmospheric rendering of The Tragedy of Macbeth, generating Oscar buzz. Ricky Gervais’ moving dramedy After Life drops its third and final season. A Shock Docs special revisits the crime spree of a killer said to have inspired the antics behind Scream (a new version of which opens this weekend).
