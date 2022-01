Rand resilient after local inflationary data. Risk-off sentiment dismissed by ZAR bulls. USD/ZAR trading at key area of confluence. The South African rand remains at the top spot globally as the best performing currency in 2022 against the U.S. dollar. A recent boost added to the already flourishing ZAR with South African inflation for the December period beating estimates and consequently adding to rate hike bets later this month (27th January) when the SARB MPC meets. A rate hike should maintain carry trade appeal in line with anticipated U.S. rate hikes. From a year-on-year perspective, the December reading was the 5th consecutive increase which could have serious consequences for the average consumer should the problem persist.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO