A man arrested in connection with the suspected murder of a young woman in Co Offaly is to face further questioning.The woman has been named locally as Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher in Tullamore.She died after being attacked while she was jogging along the canal bank at Cappincur at around 4pm on Wednesday.My thoughts tonight are with the family of the young woman killed in a truly shocking crime, with her friends and with her community. Please anyone with information, come forward to An Garda Síochána. The Gardai will investigate this awful crime and ensure justice is done.— Helen McEntee...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO