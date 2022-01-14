“Waiting To Exhale” To Return As A Television Series

YouTube Global Head of Original Content Susanne Daniels has resigned after over six years, during which she built the original content division of the company. YouTube Originals is coming off Q4 2021 as its most-watched quarter ever with 1.3 billion views.
Daniels, a respected veteran TV executive, joined YouTube Originals in 2015 when the video-sharing giant had announced the launch of a premium subscription tier with high-end original scripted programming. She developed and launched such series as Cobra Kai, which set YouTube viewership records before moving to Netflix and earning Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, Step-Up (now on Starz), On...
Comments / 0