Free TPS Assistance 1/20/22

Cover picture for the articleThe Office of New Americans of Miami-Dade is hosting FREE monthly 3-day Virtual TPS Clinics for Venezuelan and Haitian community members. Get your questions answered and assistance with filing out your forms. Available in English, Spanish and Creole. Temporary Protected Status (TPS) gives permission to live and...

Wyoming News

Republicans push for greater access to COVID therapeutics

(The Center Square) – Republicans are pushing for greater access to monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 after the federal government took over the distribution of such drugs last year. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, filed Senate Bill 3440 to prohibit the federal government from limiting state access to monoclonal antibody treatments. “One of the things we've learned during this pandemic is that monoclonal antibodies can have a very effective therapeutic...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Attorney General Frosh Calls on State Department to Formally Withdraw Outdated Public Charge Regulation

BALTIMORE, MD (January 19, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in a comment letter urging the U.S. Department of State (DOS) to formally withdraw its iteration of the Trump-era public charge regulation, which replicated the now-defunct rule previously put forward by the U.S. Department of […] The post Attorney General Frosh Calls on State Department to Formally Withdraw Outdated Public Charge Regulation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CBS Denver

‘Putting Our Lives At Risk’: Detainees At Aurora ICE Detention Facility Claim COVID Prolongs Stay

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Several detainees at the Aurora ICE Detention facility are in limbo right now because they say COVID-19 is prolonging their stays at the facility. (credit: CBS) “What they’re doing with us here is unjust,” said Abel Guadarrama-Yanez, who’s waiting to be deported back to Mexico. “They’ve canceled two of my flights, and they’ve canceled at least three of my court dates.” Guadarrama-Yanez has been at the facility since Nov. 16, 2021. He told CBS4 he feels like there’s no end in sight for him and just wants to be sent back home. Guadarrama-Yanez says COVID-19 is dragging out the process,...
Daily Mail

'I am not vaccinated or boosted': Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, 51, reveals he has tested positive again for COVID-19

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie revealed Thursday that he's tested positive again for COVID-19. 'I will not be voting, meeting in person, or making public appearances until next week. I am not vaccinated or boosted,' the 51-year-old congressman disclosed. 'If trolls or media have other questions about my health status, the answer is most likely, "NUNYA."'
Wyoming News

Former Border Patrol chief: Texas doing federal government's job, holding line at U.S. border

(The Center Square) – The number of illegal immigrants apprehended at the southern border by the Texas Department of Public Safety in the past year has somewhat mitigated what is otherwise a huge problem because the Biden administration is failing to enforce U.S. immigration laws, a former U.S. Border Patrol executive says. While Texas is acting as the first line of defense at the southern border, former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott said, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents want to do their jobs but...
AFP

Child dies crossing river between Mexico, US

The body of a child who apparently drowned trying to cross from Mexico to the United States has been pulled from the Rio Grande along the border, authorities said. The girl, believed to be Venezuelan, was found Tuesday in the river with no vital signs next to Acuna in the state of Coahuila, the Mexican National Institute of Migration (INM) said. A search had been launched after US Border Patrol notified Mexico about a missing child wearing a red jacket, denim pants and white socks, INM officials said in a statement. "The INM regrets the death of the migrant girl, and reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding people ... with special attention to those who are part of vulnerable groups, such as girls, boys and adolescents," it said.
AFP

US charges 2nd man in Haitian president's murder

The US Justice Department charged a Haitian-Chilean man Thursday with conspiracy to commit murder for his role in the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise last July. The Justice Department documents refer to a key figure, a Haitian-American, who is only identified as "Co-conspirator #1." gma/pmh/mlm
