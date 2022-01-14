Pets Q&A: These cats are just doing what cats do

It’s fairly common for dogs to suffer from separation anxiety when their owners go to work or leave for a trip, but did you know that cats can suffer from the same issue? Separation anxiety in cats is much less common than it is in dogs, but it can and does occur. This can be particularly true as families start to return to work or school after having been working or studying remotely because of the pandemic. And if your cat has separation anxiety? You’ll likely notice some unusual behavior changes in him. If you notice these changes and think your cat might be having a tough time when you’re away, don’t worry; there are many solutions that can help relieve your cat’s anxiety.

PETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO