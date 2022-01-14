ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

10 injured after fire at Kuwait's Ahmadi port refinery -KNPC

 7 days ago

CAIRO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ten people were injured including five with severe burns after a fire broke out during maintenance on a gas liquefaction unit at Kuwait's Ahmadi port refinery, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters

Reuters

