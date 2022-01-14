Oncology unit opens at Roane General Hospital in WVa

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that emergency medical teams have begun arriving at Minnesota’s health care facilities. Walz announced last week the state would allocate $40 million to support staffing at hospitals. More than 100 nurses will head to 23 hospitals this week, he said. Another 100 nurses will arrive after that. The hospitals getting the help: pic.twitter.com/BFuF3DkFcm — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) January 19, 2022 These nurses will work up to 60 hours per week for 60 days, according to Walz. “As we confront the Omicron variant in the weeks ahead, the best way for Minnesotans to help our hospitals is to get vaccinated and get boosted for COVID-19, wear a mask in public, and get tested and stay home if you’re sick,” Walz said. As of Monday, 71% of hospitals across the state reported zero available ICU beds. There are 1,610 patients in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19, of which 248 are in the ICU.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO