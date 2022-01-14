Cyberattack in Ukraine targets government websites

A Russian state television host threatened on Sunday that the U.S. could be “reduced to radioactive ash” if it does not meet the demands laid out by Russia for deescalating tensions around Ukraine. Russia demanded that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should roll back military deployments in...
MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov both said Friday they did not expect a breakthrough during their talks in Geneva but agreed they wanted discussions to happen and continue. With tens of thousands of Russian troops gathering along the border with...
GENEVA (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Friday that a weekslong standoff over Ukraine is at a “critical moment,” as he headed into talks with his Russian counterpart amid rising concerns that Europe could again be beset by war. Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister...
BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss Russia with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, said a German government spokesperson, as major Western powers aim to resolve tensions with Russia regarding Ukraine. A spokesperson for the German government declined to comment on a report saying Scholz turned...
After almost two months behind bars in Ukraine, a North Dakota farmer stood before a panel of three judges last week who ruled that he should remain in detention before a trial begins in which he will have to defend himself against allegations that he tried to arrange the assassination of the country's agriculture minister, one of his attorneys told CBS News.
A former member of the Obama administration pushed back after President Biden brushed aside a question from a Fox News reporter about allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to make the first move in Ukraine and called it "stupid." "It isn't a stupid question," former Obama Director of Global Engagement Brett...
Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
The Justice Department told a federal appeals court that four pages of Trump White House records will be given to the select House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The DOJ says those documents are not covered by a temporary injunction barring release of many other Trump records. But...
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will make 400 million non-surgical "N95" masks from its strategic national stockpile available for free to the public starting next week, a White House official said, as the Biden administration tries to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Snug-fitting N95 face masks, so-called...
The federal government has started rolling out the website, covidtests.gov, where Americans can order Covid tests online for free. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday the website is in its testing phase and will officially launch Wednesday morning. Nany Americans were able to submit orders on Tuesday, while...
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow said President Biden's nearly two-hour long press conference on Wednesday was a show of "stamina" towards Russian President Vladamir Putin. "I mean, it's long for a presidential press conference. It's long specifically for him. He hasn't done nearly this long," Maddow said. Biden's rare presser marked nearly...
Ang Li reported his girlfriend Amanda Zhao missing to the police on October 9th, 2002. What he failed to tell them was that he took her life, leaving her in a suitcase to be discovered by hikers in Mission, British Columbia.
