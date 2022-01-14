ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Former Andover Subacute II reeducated staff and met compliance in 2020, documents show

By Lori Comstock, New Jersey Herald
 7 days ago
A Sussex County nursing home made positive changes, reeducated staff members and met federal compliance within five weeks after being hit with a troubling health inspection report amid an explosive COVID-19 outbreak in April 2020, newly obtained documents show.

The documents acquired by the New Jersey Herald this week from the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services show that Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center, formerly Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation II, also paid civil penalties of $220,235 accrued during a 15-day period when patients were in "immediate danger."

The facility, slapped with the failed infection control report just days after 17 bodies were found by police stacked in a makeshift morgue in the complex, has since remained in compliance, according to a spokesperson for CMS.

The information comes as the facility reports the worst COVID-19 outbreak among all 670 long-term facilities in the state. The numbers at the Mulford Road complex have grown over the weeks, with the state's latest data on Wednesday showing 218 residents and 121 staff members infected. Three residents have died in the latest outbreak.

The information comes after 5th District Rep. Josh Gottheimer last week sent a letter to the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services seeking an update on whether the facility had made steps to reach compliance after the scathing 2020 report. He sought an update within 30 days.

Gottheimer on Thursday said it was "critical" to continue holding the facility accountable, "especially given their track record and the current spike and subpar vaccination rates."

"More than a year removed from their initial findings, the facility owes the public and the families of those impacted their compliance with federal and state care requirements," he added.

Woodland has the lowest vaccination rate among residents and staff among the long-term care facilities in Sussex County. Just 85% of residents are fully vaccinated and 52% are boosted. Among staff, 65% are fully vaccinated but none have received booster shots, state data shows.

CMS data shows the facility has been inspected for infection control three times since the 2020 incident. In November 2020 and May 2021, no deficiencies were noted. In February 2021, the facility was cited for failing to implement infection control measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 after a physician failed to wear appropriate protective equipment.

Plan of Correction report

Federal surveyors completed their investigation on April 21, 2020, finding several deficiencies including missing temperature logs; lack of documentation of residents' symptoms; broken thermometers; insufficient use of protective equipment; and rooming of COVID-positive patients with those who were asymptomatic.

Woodland was required to submit a "Plan of Correction" within 10 days, which records show it did.

Among the corrective actions taken, nursing staff members were counseled and received reeducation after several incidents that placed residents in harm's way. Nurses were retrained on notification requirements for powers of attorney after a resident died from COVID-19 and the person's sibling, who served as legal guardian, was not notified of their worsening symptoms in the days before their death.

Nursing staff involved in failing to accurately assess and report the deteriorating condition of another resident who later died due to COVID-19 were also "reeducated and counseled," the report states.

The staff members were also shown how to complete temperature check logs in a timely manner; how to use thermometers and properly calibrate them before use; and how to complete a COVID-19 symptom assessment, copies of which have been placed in binders throughout the facility.

According to the plan, residents were cohorted into different units as of April 18, 2020, based on their symptoms and COVID-19 test results.

Staff members were reeducated on the use of protective equipment and supervisors are told to observe employees putting the equipment on and removing it during their rounds for on-the-spot reeducation if necessary, the plan says.

Floors were properly mopped and cleaned, workers were told how to properly store linens to prevent contamination, and they were counseled on proper handwashing and sanitizing. Proper signage was also put in place.

To ensure compliance, the facility obtained services from a clinical nurse practitioner, a director of nursing consultant, an infectious disease consultant and an administrator consultant to help with corrective and systemic actions, according to the report.

Woodland reached complete compliance on May 28, 2020, during a revisit by inspectors, a CMS spokesperson confirmed.

Amid the latest COVID-19 surge, Gov. Phil Murphy last week deployed the New Jersey National Guard to assist more than a dozen long-term care facilities including Woodland. The soldiers and airmen are helping residents with daily dressing and hygiene, eating, and testing and screening of staff, residents and visitors.

Chaim "Mutty" Scheinbaum, CEO of Alliance Healthcare of Lakewood, which owns Woodland and Limecrest Subacute and Rehabilitation, a sister property formerly named Andover Subacute I, said the National Guard arrived Monday and he has not been contacted about any U.S. military assistance. In an email earlier this month, Scheinbaum told the Herald that Woodland continues to follow guidelines from state and national health agencies.

Lori Comstock can be reached on Twitter: @LoriComstockNJH, on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/LoriComstockNJH or by phone: 973-383-1194.

