Pets

Pets Q&A: These cats are just doing what cats do

By JOAN MORRIS
Raleigh News & Observer
 7 days ago

DEAR JOAN — Seven years ago, I lost both of my cats within weeks of each other. I took it very hard. They had been my constant companions for a number of years, and I just didn't think I could open my heart again. But I missed not...

Lost cat/found cat

Like many of you, my family welcomed two new pets into our home last year. A brother/sister pair of gray kittens, named Stoney and Silver by our sons. We relished those first weeks of kitten antics. The boys made beds and cardboard houses and feather toys. Room by room, we opened up our home to these sweet animals. I grew accustomed to a purring kitten on my lap during work conference calls.
Do cats get separation anxiety just like dogs do?

It’s fairly common for dogs to suffer from separation anxiety when their owners go to work or leave for a trip, but did you know that cats can suffer from the same issue? Separation anxiety in cats is much less common than it is in dogs, but it can and does occur. This can be particularly true as families start to return to work or school after having been working or studying remotely because of the pandemic. And if your cat has separation anxiety? You’ll likely notice some unusual behavior changes in him. If you notice these changes and think your cat might be having a tough time when you’re away, don’t worry; there are many solutions that can help relieve your cat’s anxiety.
Okay… How Do Cats Purr?

A cat’s purr comes from the vibrations of the vocal cords, resonating against the bones of the voice box. Most cat vocalizations (all the meows, mews, and hisses) happen in the same way humans talk. However, a purr is more of a curiosity. Learn how cats purr and some more interesting facts about their vocalizations here!
What Is Cat Scratch Fever?

Cat scratch fever, also referred to as cat scratch disease (CSD), is a zoonotic infection that occurs when someone comes into contact with Bartonella henselae bacteria. Zoonotic diseases are types of infections or diseases that are spread from animals to humans or from humans to animals. In the case of CSD, cats are the main culprits behind the majority of infections in humans.
Indy Neighborhood Cats - Pets of the Week

Manicotti first got to IndyHumane as a mom nursing kittens, who are now grown up. She's tested positive for Feline Leukemia Virus, so she'll need to be the only cat in the home, or one where other cats also have the disease. She'll also need regular vet visits to monitor her health.
Pet Talk Tuesday - Vaccinations for your dog and cat

Dr. Stephanie Wolf says vaccines are typically divided into two categories, core and non-core vaccines. Core vaccines are those vaccines intended to prevent disease or commonly found diseases in an area, those mandated by state law, easily Core vaccines are those vaccines intended to prevent disease or commonly found diseases in an area, those mandated by state law, easily transmissional diseases from animal to animal or animal to human and those that have a high fatality rate, diseases from animal to animal or animal to human and those that have a high fatality rate, in short, Dr. Wolf says they are recommended for all pets regardless of their lifestyle.
KCAS Pets of the Week: Polliwog the cat, Charles the rooster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Maybe you want to start the new year with a new pet. There are plenty to choose from at the Kent County Animal Shelter. You could pick Polliwog, a 3-year-old domestic short hair mix. The shelter says he likes snuggling with other cats and is friendly with people.
Pets Q&A: Why does cat attack his owner after playtime?

DEAR JOAN — I'm writing about my friend and her 5-year-old cat. He is lovable to her. He needs a lot of attention, which she makes sure he gets. She plays with him a lot. Instead of just walking away, like most cats I know do when they've had enough, he starts going after her and really bites her legs.
Do cats sleep more in winter because they’re depressed?

When the winter weather hits and the days get shorter, gray, and overcast, it can be all too tempting to climb into your PJs early, curl up on the couch, and call it a night. Chances are that your cat is right beside you when you lie down on the couch or go to bed early. If you think you’re noticing your cat sleeping more frequently and longer during the winter, you might not be imagining things. Cats’ sleeping habits can change for many reasons, but it’s important to keep track of your cat’s sleep because big changes can also indicate health issues. So do cats sleep more in winter? And why do they spend so much time snoozing?
Can Cats Eat Grapes? Are Grapes Safe For Cats?

When it comes to the question of "Can cats eat grapes?" the short answer is yes they can, but they probably shouldn't. Here's what you should know. The post Can Cats Eat Grapes? Are Grapes Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime.
Why Do Cats Knead? Cat Experts Weigh In On What Compels Kitties to Scratch

When it comes to cats, there is plenty of unexplained feline behavior that as cat-lovers, we just simply accept—head bunting, face rubbing, staring at us with their mouths open like they could kill at any second, etc. But some things, we can make sense of! Kneading is one such cat behavior that can kinda, sorta be debunked. While we’ll probably never know for sure why a cat kneads, cat experts most definitely agree on the feeling that causes cats to knead.
What To Do If Your Cat Has Separation Anxiety

Sure, cats may seem cool and aloof, but there are some that hate to be left alone. Here are a few tips on what to do if your cat has separation anxiety. Just like dogs, some cats will experience separation anxiety when they’re left home alone. If you leave a camera running while you aren’t home, you may be able to see if your kitty is restless and anxious when you aren’t around. But you can also determine if your pet has separation anxiety based upon how she behaves as you get ready to head out the door.
