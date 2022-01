WASHINGTON (TND) — Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller shared his frustration on YouTube following the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. “I’m not saying we’ve got to be in Afghanistan forever, but I am saying did any of you throw your rank on the table and say hey, it's a bad idea to evacuate Bagram Airfield, the strategic airbase before we evacuate everyone. Did anyone do that? And when you didn't think to do that, did anyone raise your hand and say we completely messed this up?” said Scheller in a YouTube video posted in August.

