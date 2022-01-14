ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Revolution Is Underway But Nobody Recognizes It – Charles Hugh Smith

Cover picture for the articleRevolutions have a funny characteristic: they’re unpredictable. The general assumption is that revolutions are political. The revolution some foresee in the U.S. is the classic armed insurrection, or a coup or the fragmentation of the nation as states or regions declare their independence from the federal government. By...

The Economy / Market Look “Healthy” Until They Have a Seizure and Collapse – Charles Hugh Smith

So one index or asset or another hits a new high, wow, more proof everything is so robust and healthy, we never had it so good–right up to the seizure and collapse. Some readers occasionally make the point that I’ve been predicting a market crash for ten years and been dead-wrong for ten years. I’m all for mocking presumptuous pundits of either the tin-foil hat or mainstream variety, but that’s not quite what I’ve been saying for 13 long, tedious years.
Should You Move While You Can, Or When You Must? – Charles Hugh Smith

This gives an extreme advantage to those few who move first, long before they must. The financial advantage for first movers is equally extreme. Moving is a difficult decision, so we hesitate. But when the window to do so closes, it’s too late. We always think we have all the time in the world to ponder, calculate and explore, and then things change and the options we once had are gone for good.
Doug Casey: The Decade of the Greater Depression – Source – Palisades Gold Radio

Tom welcomes back a man who should need no introduction, Doug Casey, libertarian philosopher, speculator, and author. Since 2008, Doug has continued to be shocked by the Fed’s reactions. They’ve printed trillions in new currency along with most other governments in the world. The little guys on the bottom are now seeing the full effects of inflation which is turning into a social time bomb. Bonds are now negative in real terms. Negative interest rates encourage borrowing and if we don’t borrow the system will collapse. We’re getting near the end game. What we have in the west today is not capitalism but a form of corporate fascism where the government controls things fairly tightly. Doug believes that gold is fairly well priced currently when compared with other assets. Gold for him is a savings vehicle and occasionally useful as a speculative asset. Gold equities on the other hand are currently quite cheap. Doug discusses how Cypress confiscated a lot of money directly from the population’s bank accounts and since then many other countries have passed laws to permit similar actions. Therefore, it may be foolish to have more than the insurable amount in your bank account. The largest export of the United States is the dollar itself and we see this reflected in the trade deficit. There are many trillions of dollars floating around outside of the United States. Eventually, foreigners will decide they no longer want dollars and then that money will flow back in exchange for any goods left in the United States. This is a timebomb ready to go off. Doug discusses how digital currencies issued by governments and central banks could function. He has serious concerns about social credit scores. Your biggest risks today are political so it makes sense to have some bullion on hand. Diversifying politically is also important so keeping some bullion outside your home country can be a good idea. Doug has always had an interest in commodities and we are entering a bullish period for them. He has placed a sizable investment into the carbon market but it’s definitely speculative. He notes that bonds are the biggest disaster waiting to happen. Talking Points From This Episode – The Fed is running out of options. – Why your biggest risks are political. – Gold and diversifying your assets against jurisdictional risk. – Commodities and the beginnings of the bull market.
Max Keiser
Revolution Redux: Is a national revolution written in the stars?

Repeating planetary cycles of the 1770s are filling the 2020 skies. Are we seeing the (zodiac) signs of another massive revolution?. As the parent of a quarantined fourth grader during the COVID-19 pandemic, I (Ophi) found myself in a unique position: home-schooling my daughter on the American Revolution. As we...
Recent Cuban immigrant and college student shocked by peers' perception of socialism, seeks to dismantle it

A Cuban student enrolled at Syracuse University said he was stunned by the way his fellow students perceived socialism. Justo Antonia Triana studies Classical Civilization and Political Science and writes poetry, articles, and narratives in both Spanish and English. He also moved to America in 2019 after his father filed for a family reunification after leaving Cuba five years earlier.
Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
Chuck Schumer faces questions about conflicts of interest as it's revealed his daughters work at Amazon and Facebook while Senate pursues antitrust bills

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's two adult daughters work for big tech, raising questions about whether he has conflicts of interest as the Senate pursues legislation to rein in the companies. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Jessica Schumer is a registered lobbyist for Amazon, while her sister Alison...
