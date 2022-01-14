ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why Deficits Matter – Alexander William Salter

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 7 days ago

The US is experiencing the strongest price pressures in 40 years. Financial and economic commentators are searching frantically for the culprit. Many on the right blame massive budget deficits. Are government budget deficits responsible for inflation?. The logic is simple: when governments run deficits, they inject purchasing power into...

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

Senate Finance Chair to Billionaire Developers: Explain How Opportunity Zone Tax Break Is Helping the Poor – Justin Elliott and Jeff Ernsthausen

Senate Finance Chair to Billionaire Developers: Explain How Opportunity Zone Tax Break Is Helping the Poor. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The chair of the Senate Finance Committee is demanding information from...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Carr
AFP

Omicron will pinch, not derail US economic growth: Yellen

The latest coronavirus variant will weigh on US economic growth in the months ahead but will not derail it, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen assured the nation's mayors Wednesday as they gathered in Washington. "Yes, Omicron has presented a challenge and will likely impact some of the data in the coming months, but I am confident it will not derail what has been one of the strongest periods of economic growth in a century," Yellen said. "None of this was guaranteed. I think it's important we recognize that," she added in her appearance before the US Conference of Mayors. "There's a very real counterfactual where Omicron did derail our recovery; a scenario where the new variant hurdled our economy backwards towards its state on Inauguration Day 2021" when Joe Biden assumed the presidency.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Budget Deficits#National Review#Post Covid
wallstreetwindow.com

Trade-Offs in Economics – Robert Mulligan

The idea of trade-offs is one of the most basic principles in economics, that in order to have more of one thing, you have to accept having less of something else. This principle disciplines us to use resources efficiently and without waste, and also makes us alert to new resources that can satisfy our wants. At the microeconomic level, we each specialize in producing goods and services for which we need to give up the least; that is, for which we are the lowest opportunity cost producers. We trade goods that are cheapest for us to provide to get things that would require more effort, cost, or resources for us to produce ourselves. Our trading partners give up things that cost them the least to produce to obtain things that would have cost them more, but which we have produced more efficiently and at lower cost. Compared with producing everything ourselves, we not only get more goods at lower cost by trading with others, but this gives us access to a wider variety of goods and services than we could produce on our own. Trading creates a higher standard of living because it results in each person specializing in the goods they can produce best and with the lowest opportunity cost—that is, requiring each of us to sacrifice the least and use the fewest resources.
ECONOMY
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Why Spending On Services Can Help The Trade Deficit

As November's trade deficit widened even further, many wondered what a high number of imports would mean for local business. According to Commerce Department data released on Thursday, the gap in trade of goods and services rose to $80.2 billion from a revised $67.2 billion in October while the trade deficit in goods rose to a record $99.0 billion.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
POLITICO

Two more groups who once backed Kyrsten Sinema said they would not do so again if she won't bend on rules changes to pass elections reform.

Why the loss of institutional support could hurt Sinema more than Joe Manchin. Here's the latest: Two groups that previously endorsed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-Ariz.) 2018 bid for Senate — the League of Conservation Voters and End Citizens United / Let America Vote — have said they won't support her in her next election if she won't change Senate rules to give elections reform legislation a path to passage (the latter did so separately as two distinct groups).
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Fed says central bank digital dollar could offer benefits

An official US digital currency could offer potential benefits to American consumers and businesses, but it is not clear they would outweigh the potential risks, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. "We look forward to engaging with the public, elected representatives and a broad range of stakeholders as we examine the positives and negatives of a central bank digital currency in the United States," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy