ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. Foreign Policy and the Military-Industrial Complex w/ Ret. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson – Source – Parallax Views

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Parallax Views, Ret. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to Colin Powell, returns to Parallax Views to discuss the state of U.S. foreign policy, international relations, and the military-industrial congressional complex. The conversation begins with a discussion of AIPAC’s recently announced foray into direct spending on...

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

American foreign policy largely unchanged under Biden presidency

President Biden and the Democrats were highly critical of President Trump's foreign policy. Tragically for America and the world, Biden has failed to restore Obama's progressive initiatives. Here follows is our assessment of Biden's handling of ten critical foreign policy issues:. President Biden and the Democrats were highly critical of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden’s foreign policy blunders

The one area in which presidents have the most executive power is foreign policy. President Biden campaigned on his decades of foreign policy experience with promises to improve the U.S. standing among world leaders with slogans like a return to having "adults in the room." But a year into his presidency, Biden is receiving low marks for his foreign policy record.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Powell
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Lawrence Wilkerson
Foreign Policy

Kazakhstan Exposes the Central Flaw of Biden’s Foreign-Policy Doctrine

Kazakhstan is embroiled in crisis. Days after local protests over a spike in fuel prices spiraled into a violent, multicity uprising, Russian and allied troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) deployed to the country at the request of embattled Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The United States, meanwhile, is...
FOREIGN POLICY
SpaceNews.com

DoD space policy nominee highlights complex security challenges facing U.S.

WASHINGTON — John Plumb, the Biden administration’s nominee to be assistant secretary of defense for space policy, told lawmakers Jan. 13 that the United States faces a complex security environment and has to prepare for the possibility of “conflict extending to, or originating in space.”. Currently an...
MILITARY
Forbes

Covid Foreign Policy: A Methodical China And An Impulsive Russia

It is said that hardships do not change our character as much as reveal it. The misery, deaths, and economic dislocation from the pandemic have presented a challenge to every country on the planet—and we are not at the end of this affliction. But how might Covid affect international behavior, and is it too far-fetched to think there might even be some positive indirect effects from Covid?
WORLD
UPI News

U.S. military presence abroad faces domestic, foreign opposition

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- In August, the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan after fighting a war there for nearly 20 years. In addition to Afghanistan, the United States has reduced its military presence in several other conflict zones in recent years. It has lowered troop levels in Iraq from 170,000 in 2007 to 2,500 in 2021, and in Syria from 1,700 in 2018 to around 900 today. While these reductions may seem like a U.S. military withdrawal from the world stage, its presence overseas remains vast.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#U S Foreign Policy#Parallax Views#Aipac#Pentagon#Congress#American#Nkvd Gru
POLITICO

A federal judge just issued the first significant ruling in a Trump ally’s lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select panel — and the committee won.

It carries big consequences for other challenges to the panel's work. Here's the latest: A federal judge rejected an effort by Donald Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich to force the Jan. 6 select committee to return his financial records, which were subpoenaed from J.P. Morgan. The panel obtained the records last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia

Comments / 0

Community Policy