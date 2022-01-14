ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Species to Consider Tapping for a More Unique Spin on an Old Classic

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe many trees you can tap for syrup to sweeten your favorite breakfast treats. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Although you definitely won’t get the traditional maple syrup taste from these trees, there are at least 15...

Produce That Can Be Stored in a Root Cellar

The produce that can be stored in a root cellar. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. The root cellar was once a staple of rural life, serving as a method of food preservation as well as a storage space for people without electricity and refrigeration. The cool,...
AGRICULTURE
Broccoli Plant Problems that Could Threaten Your Harvest

The broccoli plant problems that could threaten your harvest. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. There are two primary types of problems you may encounter when growing your own vegetables: pest problems and health issues. And, Broccoli is no exception. Pests seem to love this member of the brassica family. Especially slugs, cabbage flies, and aphids.
AGRICULTURE
Dealing with a Dreaded Weed Harmful to Pets and Livestock

How to deal with a dreaded weed that is harmful to your pets. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Goat head weed is sometimes referred to as puncturevine, cat’s head, or devil’s thorn. It’s an annual broadleaf that readily reseeds itself. Not only is it difficult to eradicate, but it can also poison livestock and pets. It thrives in rocky locations and does well in roadsides, construction areas, and along railroad tracks. It’s also readily found in yards, pastures, and fields.
ANIMALS
