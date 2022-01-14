ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Macau limits new casino licences to 6, to last up to 10 years

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

HONG KONG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Macau’s government announced on Friday that the number of new casino operators allowed to operate in the world’s largest gambling hub would be limited to six concessionaires with an operating period of up to 10 years.

The current licences of the six Macau casino operators Wynn Macau, Sands China, MGM China, SJM Holdings, Galaxy Entertainment and Melco Resorts are all due to expire this year. (Reporting by Farah Master and Twinnie Siu; editing by Jason Neely)

Comments / 0

Related
cdcgamingreports.com

Macau government reaffirms casino status quo

In an announcement that was greeted with relief on Wall Street, the Executive Council of Macau released a bill re-validating the present gaming structure in the Chinese colony with no substantial modifications. Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli called it “a decidedly favorable event, even if logically expected.” Added analysts for...
GAMBLING
Seekingalpha.com

Why did Wynn Resorts and other casino stocks jump today? Green light in Macau

Wynn Resorts (WYNN +7.8%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +12.1%), MGM Resorts (MGM +0.0%) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +14.1%) are having the best day of the year after a gaming law amendment report issued early in the day relieved some tension over any drastic changes in the gaming mecca with licensing, regulation and taxation.
GAMBLING
investing.com

Macau's draft gaming bill outlines tighter control of casinos, junkets

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Macau's Legislative Assembly published the draft of a highly anticipated gaming bill on Tuesday that gave details on the Chinese territory's goal of tightening its grip on casino firms and reining in so-called junket operators. The proposed changes, which need legislators' approval to become law, mark...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macau Casino#Licences#Mgm China#Sjm Holdings#Galaxy Entertainment#Melco Resorts
etftrends.com

Gambling ETF Jumps as Macau Clears Up Licensing Rules

Gambling sector-related exchange traded fund stood out from the pack on Friday, with Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) surging, after Macau clarified rules on casino licensing. The VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NasdaqGM: BJK) increased 1.6% on Friday. Meanwhile, Las Vegas Sands Corp shares jumped 10.7% and Wynn...
GAMBLING
theedgemarkets.com

Macau casinos jump most since 2015 as gaming bill eases concerns

(Jan 17): Macau casino stocks surged after the city announced gentler-than-expected changes to its gaming law, easing investor concerns about outsized government control over the world’s largest gambling hub. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of casino shares jumped as much as 12% on Monday (Jan 17), the most in more...
GAMBLING
Benzinga

New Macau Gaming Bill Triggers Casino Stock Relief Rally

Shares of Macau casino stocks traded higher on Friday following the release of a new Macau gaming bill that was mostly in-line with expectations but that had at least a couple of bullish surprises for investors. What Happened? Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MLCO) traded higher by 15.8% on Friday...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
The Independent

Asian shares fall after retreat on Wall Street

Asian shares fell in cautious trading on Wednesday. with Tokyo's Nikkei 225 down nearly 3%, after stocks on Wall Street sank to a new low for the year. Shares also sank in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney. Technology shares led the decline Tuesday on Wall Street. Increasing coronavirus infections in Asia, linked to the spread of omicron, are alarming policy makers. Asian economies have suffered during the pandemic and are struggling to get recoveries going again.“The risk-off mood in global markets is being carried into Asia’s session today, as market expectations continue to price for a more aggressive...
STOCKS
Reuters

China caps weekly policy easing blitz with fresh rate cuts

SHANGHAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday it has cut interest rates on another key monetary policy tool, capping off a week of easing measures that underscore official concern about a darkening outlook for the world's second-largest economy. In a response to Reuters questions, the People's...
CHINA
Reuters

Sterling weakens as Wall Street selloff hits risk appetite

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The pound weakened broadly on Friday, pulling back from a 23-month high versus the euro touched in the previous session as weakness in Wall Street prompted investors to take profits after a rally this week. Against a broadly sturdy U.S. dollar, the pound weakened 0.25%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

LME chief Matt Chamberlain to step down in April

LONDON (Reuters) -London Metal Exchange (LME) Chief Executive Matt Chamberlain will step down in April to pursue interests outside the exchange, it said on Friday. Chamberlain, a former banker who has been at the LME for nine years, oversaw modernisation of the world’s largest and oldest metal exchange and its foray into cleaning up global supply chains.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

283K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy