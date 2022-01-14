Macau limits new casino licences to 6, to last up to 10 years

HONG KONG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Macau’s government announced on Friday that the number of new casino operators allowed to operate in the world’s largest gambling hub would be limited to six concessionaires with an operating period of up to 10 years.

The current licences of the six Macau casino operators Wynn Macau, Sands China, MGM China, SJM Holdings, Galaxy Entertainment and Melco Resorts are all due to expire this year. (Reporting by Farah Master and Twinnie Siu; editing by Jason Neely)