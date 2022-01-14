ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Blood Red Shoes – Ghosts On Tape

By Graeme Marsh
musicomh.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally from Brighton, duo Blood Red Shoes have rarely found themselves on the same continent let alone city in recent times. With one half resident in the UK and the other in Los Angeles, their focus has been split compared to their early years together some 17 years ago and various...

www.musicomh.com

Comments / 0

