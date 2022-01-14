ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grace Cummings – Storm Queen

By John Murphy
musicomh.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike so many before, Grace Cummings used to spend her time covering classic rock tunes at home, and uploading the resultant video to Facebook. What made Cummings a bit different from your run of the mill singer was her voice – an extraordinarily intense growl that seems to rumble up from...

www.musicomh.com

Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon Relaunches Solo Career With ‘Mother and Child Reunion’

Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful. But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
MUSIC
Deadline

Marty Roberts Dies: Half Of ‘Marty And Elayne’ Lounge Band At The Dresden

Los Angeles lounge music icon Marty Roberts, the drummer and upright bassist in the “Marty & Elayne” act that entertained at the Dresden Lounge in Los Feliz for 35 years, has died. No age or cause of death was immediately available. His death was confirmed by his daughter, Hali, who wrote “We are heartbroken, the greatest man alive has gone on to Heaven. Marty passed peacefully on Thursday the 13th, 2022. My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place. He had a joke and a smile (smiling is free, he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
udiscovermusic.com

Listen To Grace Cummings’ Ode To Friendship, ‘Raglan’

Melbourne-based singer, songwriter, producer, and accomplished stage actor Grace Cummings will release her self-produced sophomore album, Storm Queen, this Friday (January 14). The video was premiered yesterday (January 11) via Gorilla Vs. Bear. Before the release date, though, Cummings has shared a final taste of the forthcoming record. “Raglan” is...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Marianne Faithfull’s Forceful ‘Vagabond Ways’ Demo for ‘Incarceration of a Flower Child’

Marianne Faithfull will give her 1999 album, Vagabond Ways, the deluxe treatment with a reissue due out March 4. She’s teasing the release with the demo recording for the album’s “Incarceration of a Flower Child,” a song Roger Waters wrote in 1968 but never recorded with Pink Floyd. On the demo, Faithfull sings along to a backdrop of acoustic guitars and one buzzy electric as she describes a scene of drinking cheap wine and smoking dope on Indian tapestry cushions. “Don’t get up to answer the door, just stay with me here on the floor,” she belts. “It’s going to get...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Meat Loaf was a spellbinding performer who fused sincerity with showmanship

There is a mean-spirited and cynical argument that Michael Lee Aday owed his career to someone else’s talent: the late songwriter Jim Steinman, who wrote everything on Meat Loaf’s 43m-selling breakthrough album Bat Out of Hell, rescued his career when it was in the doldrums by agreeing to make 1993’s Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell and was behind virtually every song for which Meat Loaf will be remembered. Of the 18 tracks on The Very Best of Meat Loaf, only four were not written by Steinman.
MUSIC
musicomh.com

Michael Rother and Vittoria Maccabruni – As Long As The Light

Sometimes, listening back, one can be surprised at how human a lot of krautrock sounds, no matter how many times journalistic shorthand refers to the music as “motorik”. At one end of the genre are the communal freak-out bands, like Amon Düül, who are so earthy you can almost smell the unwashed hair and a pot of lentils bubbling away in the corner.
ROCK MUSIC
WSPA 7News

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
musicomh.com

Orlando Weeks – Hop Up

Artists often refer to their albums as their babies, but Orlando Weeks has more reason than most for cradling his two long players to date. Hop Up, his second solo album in seven months, finds the former Maccabees frontman preoccupied with fatherhood, which has developed since the formative stages of the first. That record was A Quickening, capturing the anticipation and barely concealed terror around the big life event of becoming a parent for the first time.
ORLANDO, FL
Rolling Stone

Singer and Actor Meat Loaf Dead at 74

Meat Loaf, the theatrical rock singer whose Bat Out of Hell album trilogy made him one of the best-selling musical artists in history, died Thursday at the age of 74. The news was confirmed by the singer’s family in a post on his official Facebook page. A cause of death was not given. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” the family wrote. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and...
MUSIC
The Independent

HollywoodLife

Hello Magazine

E! News

