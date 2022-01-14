ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.Korea fires two missiles, warns of strong action over U.S. sanctions push

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea fired at least two ballistic missiles on Friday, its third test in two weeks, just hours after criticising a U.S. push for new sanctions over the previous launches as a “provocation” and warning of a strong reaction. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs...

