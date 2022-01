We find ourselves in strange times from a consumer standpoint, whereby it's not just whatever is this generation's 'Tickle Me Elmo' that is in short supply, but a plethora of items. Electronics, mostly—game consoles and PC graphics cards, chips for automobiles, components that comprise DDR5 memory modules, and the list goes on. Sometimes it feels like the chip shortage will never end. It will, and to help fast track the process, TSMC says it is making a record investment to bolster its chip capacity.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO