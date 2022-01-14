ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Indonesia OKs Merck's COVID-19 pill for emergency use - Reuters

By Mamta Mayani
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Indonesia has approved Merck's (NYSE:MRK) COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir for emergency use, source Reuters. A batch of...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wincountry.com

Africa CDC says it plans to talk to Merck about COVID pill

(Reuters) – Africa’s top public health body plans to talk to Merck about obtaining supplies of its Molnupiravir treatment pill for COVID-19, although talks with Pfizer about its Paxlovid medication were more advanced, it said on Thursday. “We don’t have a preference to talk only to Pfizer and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merck#Reuters#Covid#Mrk#Ridgeback Biotherapeutics#Paxlovid
Reuters

Morocco authorizes Merck's molnupiravir for COVID-19

CAIRO (Reuters) - Morocco has authorized the emergency use of Merck &Co’s molnupiravir medication for COVID-19 patients, Moroccan state news agency reported on Friday, quoting Bushra Maddah, the drugs chief at the country’s health ministry. The North African country reported 6,428 cases, and 13 deaths of the coronavirus...
WORLD
AOL Corp

Merck expects COVID-19 pill molnupiravir to be effective against Omicron

(Reuters) - Merck's COVID-19 oral pill molnupiravir has a mechanism of action that can work against Omicron and any other variant, a company executive said on Monday. "We're very confident that it will effect Omicron ... This mechanism in molecule (will) work for Omicron, and I would imagine against any variant that comes up," Dean Li, president of Merck Research Laboratories, said at J.P. Morgan's annual healthcare conference.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
NYSE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
bigrapidsnews.com

South Korea gets first supply of Pfizer's COVID-19 pills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Thursday received its first supply of Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pills to treat patients with mild or moderate symptoms. Health officials have described the Paxlovid pills as a potentially important tool to suppress hospitalizations and deaths, as the country braces for another possible surge in infections driven by the contagious omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
riviera-maya-news.com

Mexico expected to approve two brands of covid-19 pills for emergency use

Mexico City, Mexico — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says next week, health authorities are expected to approve two oral drugs for treatment against covid-19. During his Friday press conference, the president said that the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) has already begun the authorization process after receiving the manufacturer’s file.
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Thailand and Indonesia unveil plans to develop molnupiravir COVID-19 pill

BANGKOK/JAKARTA (Reuters) – Thailand’s health minister said on Friday the country planned to develop the anti-viral pill molnupiravir to combat COVID-19 infections amid rising infections driven by the Omicron variant. The molnupiravir COVID-19 treatment pill for adult patients at risk of developing severe illness was jointly developed by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Complex

Pfizer’s COVID-19 Pill Approved for Use in Canada

Health Canada has approved the use of Pfizer’s antiviral pill treatment for COVID-19. The federal health agency says the prescription-only medication, dubbed Paxlovid, can be given to adults ages 18 who have mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 and are at a high risk of becoming more seriously ill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Low-cost drug found to limit lung damage in Covid patients

A low-cost drug is safe and effective in limiting lung damage in Covid patients, a new study has found. Research has shown that Heparin - a widely available and affordable drug - could be used safely to treat Covid, boosting treatment options for patients suffering from severe infections.Researchers from the Australian National University and King’s College London discovered breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70 per cent of patients after inhaling a course of Heparin. Heparin is unique as it has anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant effects which are considered relevant for the treatment of Covid.Professor Frank van Haren, study lead...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy