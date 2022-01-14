ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorful Understated Timepieces

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican independent watchmaker Brew has officially launched a new lineup of Metric timepieces consisting of three striking colorways -- green, navy, and blue. The new collection of Metric watches maintains the...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

TrendHunter.com

Luxury Eco-Friendly Luggage

Italian luxury fashion label Gucci has unveiled its new 'Off the Grid' travel collection, offering an assortment of eco-friendly luggage options for sustainably-minded flyers. The new capsule will be the first installment from the brand's Gucci Circular Lines concept -- a new initiative that supports the brand's use of circular production.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Deconstructed Sneaker Styles

The Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Décortiqué has been unveiled as a collaboration footwear style created between the two brands to provide wearers with a decidedly haute aesthetic to admire. The sneaker features the activewear brand's Classic Leather shoe style treated to a deconstructed design with...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Three-Armed Mechanical Timepieces

The Phantasos Triclops mechanical timepiece is an ultra-modern take on the humble watch that will provide wearers with a different way of telling time that also enhances their personal style aesthetic. The timepiece is constructed with a triple-hand design that will continuously rotate throughout the day to provide time readings in a different manner. This will thus combat against conventional alternatives with indicators and dials in favor of a far more artistic alternative.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Art Deco-Inspired Motorbikes

NMoto, a Miami-based motorcycle manufacturer, has revealed its newest project, the BMW C400X, which arrives equipped with a retro streamliner kit. According to the company, the BMW C400X -- also referred to as the Golden Age -- was inspired by the 1936 K.J Henderson Courtney Prototype, which was built during the height of the Art Deco movement in America. As a result, the design of the new motorbike boasts a carbon fiber body kit with round rear and front subframes, vintage-style headlights, and Golden Age badges. However, adding a contemporary twist, the vehicle features a double-nose kidney grille similar to the one found on more recent BMW models.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Woman-Owned Brilliant Timepieces

Celeste Watch Company, one of the few women-owned and women-operated watch brands on the market, recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the new 'Compass Rose' timepiece. According to the brand, the watch "was originally commissioned for a woman who lost her father and wanted the watch in order to feel connected to him, with a prominent North Star to symbolize him as her guide."
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Japanese Winter-Themed Timepieces

The Grand Seiko Winter collection includes two new timepieces inspired by sōkō frost, a sub-season in Japan that denotes the start of winter. This collection includes a Spring Drive timepiece and a mechanical Hi-Beat 36,000 automatic watch. The SBGA471 features the Spring Drive, while the SBGH295 is Hi-Beat.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Moss-colored Yoga Mats

One of the best top-selling yoga mats on the market is offered in a new striking colorway. B Yoga—a brand that specializes in high-end yoga essentials —just debuted its B MAT Everyday 4 mm design in Moss color. The product is designed for "every yogi in mind." The...
WORKOUTS
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Unveils New Tambour Horizon Light Up Timepiece

Is expanding its catalog of connected watches with its latest timepiece, the Tambour Horizon Light Up. The French design house has revamped the familiar silhouette and convex case profile of the original Tambour watch and adjusted it for the Horizon’s connectivity. The watch’s screen is composed of curved sapphire glass that seamlessly pours over the edge of the device’s face, which is equipped with 24 LED lights under the classic Louis Vuitton Monogram ring.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Colorful Tanzania-Inspired Luggage

Luxury luggage brand Rimowa has unveiled two new seasonal color options for its Essential collection called Azure and Flamingo. According to the company, the new hues are inspired by Tanzania, an East African country known for its lush landscapes and beautiful beaches. Both notably eye-catching, the Azure color scheme is...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Boldly-Colored Unisex Puffers

Fashion label Entire Studios has been making waves in the world of high-fashion since its launch in 2020 by New Zealand-born trendsetters Sebastian Hunt and Dylan Richards. And today, the brand unveiled a limited-edition collection featuring a range of unisex PFG Puffer jackets. Returning to the oversized proportions and gender-free...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Classic Premium Leather Footwear

Premium streetwear imprint Y-3 introduces a new iteration of the Y-3 Hicho sneakers with its captivating platform silhouette as the standout detail. It boasts a black and white color palette that resembles the signature adidas Superstar sneakers. The shoe also has the same shell-toe design at the cap area with...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Automatic Color-Changing Vehicles

The BMW iX Flow is the newest concept car from the German manufacturer, and it contains an interesting innovation if it is brought to market. The iX Flow, which was unveiled at CES 2022, has a body exterior made of E Ink, which is the substance used in E-readers, that allows the body of the car to act like a screen of sorts.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Limited Edition Eclipse-Themed Timepieces

Total Eclipse is a limited edition collection of timepieces designed by The Armoury in collaboration with H. Moser & Cie. The collection includes a pair of watches inspired by solar eclipses. Both timepieces are made from stainless steel and use Vantablack dials to evoke the eclipse theme. The two 38mm...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Anime-Inspired Timepieces

Zenith, the luxury watchmaker, has released the third and final product in its 'Lupin the Third' collaborative series. Lupin the Third is a Japanese anime series that follows the life of a man named Lupin III, the fictional grandson of the mythical thief 'Lupin' who was originally written in 20th century France. The Lupins are fictional gentlemen thieves who send calling cards to their targets in advance identifying which item they are going to steal.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Gilded White Serpent Timepieces

The Viper Watch has been designed by Salvo Lo Cascio and Fabrizio Torchia of the Maecenas Studio as a timepiece that maintains an almost biblical aesthetic for wearers and onlookers alike to admire. The watch is constructed with a 316L stainless steel case that is paired with sapphire crystal lenses on both the front and rear, and boasts a dial crafted from aluminum with a rich blue paint finish. The timepiece is further enhanced with white gold hands along with numbers and indexes, while the ornate viper that's wrapped around the interior draws attention to the gemstone at the center of the center.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Connected Modular Smart Tables

The Rune Modular Table is integrated with features to make working from home more accessible. It also boasts a modular and customizable design for users to modify its height while maximizing productivity for a hybrid work environment. The Rune aims to declutter the tabletop with its minimalist design. The table...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Sporty Ocean Plastic Timepieces

The Tom Ford Ocean Plastic Sport timepiece has been announced by the brand as its latest ocean plastic-made accessory that will provide wearers with a sustainable option to incorporate into their wardrobe. The watch features a 43mm case that is crafted with no virgin plastic materials in the mix or any non-ocean bound plastics and features the equivalent of 35 bottles of plastic waste that has been removed from the ocean. The watch comes in three distinct band colors to choose from and is powered by a Swiss-made automatic movement along with a sapphire glass crystal.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Tripod-Paired Standing Desks

The Intension Design Tripod Standing Desk Pro is a collapsible furniture solution for professionals of all ranges to incorporate into their collection when seeking out a way to bring a workstation with them wherever they go. The unit is paired with a tripod that can be extended to suit the...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Forged Carbon Timepieces

The Shinola Forged Carbon Monster Automatic Dive Watch is positioned by the American brand as being its strongest, most technologically advanced diver timepiece to date that will provide aficionados with access to impressive functionalities. The timepiece is constructed with a 45mm case that is crafted out of forged carbon, which...
LIFESTYLE

