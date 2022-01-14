Colorful Understated Timepieces

The Viper Watch has been designed by Salvo Lo Cascio and Fabrizio Torchia of the Maecenas Studio as a timepiece that maintains an almost biblical aesthetic for wearers and onlookers alike to admire. The watch is constructed with a 316L stainless steel case that is paired with sapphire crystal lenses on both the front and rear, and boasts a dial crafted from aluminum with a rich blue paint finish. The timepiece is further enhanced with white gold hands along with numbers and indexes, while the ornate viper that's wrapped around the interior draws attention to the gemstone at the center of the center.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO