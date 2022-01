Bringing dairy products out of the house for enjoyment anywhere just got a whole lot easier thanks to the launch of Farilife's on-the-go milk products. The new collection of milk sizes includes the brand's Whole White, Strawberry, Chocolate, 2% Reduced Fat and Cookies N' Creme flavors, and will come in 14-ounce bottles that are perfect for carrying out of the house. This new packaging size helps the brand target the increasing number of consumers who are looking for a way to enjoy their favorite food products, but in a more convenient manner.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO