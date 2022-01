Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Tuesday: Jack goes mining, FTX raises a mega venture fund, and Lukka is valued at $1.3 billion. The debate over how decentralized crypto really is has focused on issues like the roles of financiers in key companies and the governance and development of protocols. But it’s easy to forget another chokepoint for the most famous cryptocurrency of all: bitcoin mining.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO