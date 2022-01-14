Would King approve of America today?

History has provided us with many heroes and sheroes that have fought hard to change the trajectory of how humanity is treated. Recently we lost Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He spent much of his life promoting the importance of forgiveness and reconciliation. Another Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., also promoted the power of forgiveness and the need for civil rights for all humankind. Many of us dream of a better world, not just for ourselves, for everyone, especially our children and grandchildren. As we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King, the question I ask is, would his dream of yesterday be the same dream for today? I believe it would.

