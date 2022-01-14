ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Would King approve of America today?

“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’”. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke those words at the Lincoln Memorial...

The Independent

Biden divides opinion as comments comparing deaths of MLK and George Floyd resurface

A video of President Joe Biden comparing the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr and George Floyd resurfaced during the MLK holiday. In June 2020, Mr Biden, then a presidential candidate, was hosting a roundtable discussion on the economy in Philadelphia. He noted how smartphones and social media has motivated people to take part in the movement protesting against police brutality. “Even Dr King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did,” Mr Biden said at the time. “It’s just like television changed the Civil Rights movement for the better when they saw Bull Connor...
atlantaciviccircle.org

What would Dr. King think of U.S. democracy now?

To mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Atlanta Civic Circle asked two keepers of the King Dream, Tom Houck and Clayborne Carson, to share their thoughts on how the slain civil rights leader viewed democracy. This year, the federal holiday comes two days after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on January 15. He would have been 93.
Minnesota Reformer

What would MLK think about America in 2022? | Opinion

It’s certainly no coincidence that debate over the most significant piece of voting rights legislation in more than a generation is coming to a head as we celebrate the holiday dedicated to the United States’ preeminent civil rights icon. While it’s a stretch to call the prevailing politically hued conjecture over the John Lewis Voting […] The post What would MLK think about America in 2022? | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
myeasternshoremd.com

Martin Luther King's legacy is service to others

Washington Post

Race in America: Voting Rights with Martin Luther King III

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. The family of Martin Luther King Jr. is calling for “no celebration” on MLK Day if Congress has not passed voting rights legislation. Martin Luther King III, the late civil rights leader’s eldest son and the chair of the Drum Major Institute, discusses his push around voting rights, what he thinks Congress should do about the filibuster and the lessons from his father’s enduring legacy.
Warren Times Observer

Bill would mandate lessons on Dr. Martin Luther King

Pennsylvania Republicans backing a ban on the teaching of critical race theory in the commonwealth cite Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as an example of the type of history they want to see taught in schools. A bipartisan bill sponsored by Greg Rothman, R-Cumberland, and Stephen Kinsey, D-Philadelphia, have called...
chicagocrusader.com

A divided America makes a mockery of ideals for which Dr. King stood

It is difficult to remember a time when this nation has less reflected the prophecy and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The brutal truth is that seldom has this nation been more antithetical to the wonderful and profound teaching and example of the civil rights martyr. As...
expressnews.com

Clack: What King would say to our divided nation

In the last scene of the 2001 HBO movie “Boycott,” leaders of the 1955 Montgomery bus boycott celebrate ending racial segregation in public transit by going for a bus ride. When the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, played by Terrence Howard, boards the bus, he turns and looks back at...
Atlanta Daily World

King’s Dream: Economics, Education and Today

Toson Knight, dean of culture for East English Village High School. The institution of slavery was a multi-trillion-dollar industry that laid the foundation for several economic factors that would lead to a massive chain reaction for African Americans. By today’s standards, the economic value for Black bodies would equal more than $42 trillion for the year 1860 alone. The 400-year-old institution was just the start of economic fulfillment at the expense of Black populations in the United States.
Republic

Brittany Talissa King: How Dr. King brought America into the Light

One might believe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was born with an innate ability to love against evil. But I’d argue it was a learned strategy curated through critical thinking, planning, and praying. Aside from King’s faith and leadership, one of the most inspirational parts about him was his mind.
Daily Camera

Rediscovering America: A Quiz for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. On this holiday, we celebrate one of the great civil rights leaders of the 20th century. The Rev. King challenged Americans to uphold the Declaration of Independence’s promise “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
investing.com

Africans and African-Americans would honour Martin Luther King by rekindling their bonds

Bernice A. King, daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, at a recent press conference preview the King Holiday observance in Atlanta, Georgia. EPA-EFE/Erik S. LesserDuring an official visit to Washington DC in 1962, Cameroon’s founding President Ahmadou Ahidjo informed President John F. Kennedy of his displeasure over anti-black racism in the US. Ahidjo met and praised the leadership of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the oldest African American civil rights organisation, for its willingness to unite with Africa “in a world-wide movement to fight against the evils of racial discrimination, injustice, racial prejudices, and hatred”.
Atlanta Daily World

Dr. King’s Vision Actualized Through Black America’s Achievements Today

From a National Black History Month Proclamation being signed and issued by President Joe Biden that recognizes Black America’s achievements and challenges through a historic bill marking “Juneteenth,” a federal holiday, 2021 was marked with purpose and potential and a greater sense of what’s next in 2022 for Black Americans.
lasentinel.net

Would Dr. King Still Have The Same Dream?

History has provided us with many heroes and sheroes that have fought hard to change the trajectory of how humanity is treated. Recently we lost Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He spent much of his life promoting the importance of forgiveness and reconciliation. Another Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., also promoted the power of forgiveness and the need for civil rights for all humankind. Many of us dream of a better world, not just for ourselves, for everyone, especially our children and grandchildren. As we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King, the question I ask is, would his dream of yesterday be the same dream for today? I believe it would.
Iola Register

King’s quest for a better America as relevant as ever

Of the dozen official national holidays observed in the U.S. each year, the one being celebrated Monday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — is the most relevant to today’s big national conversations. From continuing police reform efforts to the teaching of racial issues in schools to the voting-rights battle currently roiling Congress, reminders abound that King’s dream of an America that is just, fair and tolerant in its treatment of all Americans is still a work in progress.
michiganchronicle.com

A Piece of Peace – Why Dr. King Would Still Believe in Nonviolence

“No justice, no peace. Know justice, know peace.”. That common phrase has been shouted from the rooftops and exclaimed on the streets from activists, protestors and others looking for some answers from the latest crime that afflicted someone with melanated skin who looks like them. On Monday, January 17, MLK...
