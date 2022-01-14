ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BOJ considering conducting analysis on inflation dynamics - sources

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is considering conducting a thorough analysis on the country's price dynamics and whether recent signs of quickening inflation would be sustainable, said two sources familiar with its thinking.

The central bank may release some of the findings in a quarterly outlook report due at next week's policy review, and have Governor Haruhiko Kuroda elaborate at his post-meeting briefing, one of the sources said.

The BOJ board could also issue an order at next week's policy meeting for staff to look into whether the current inflation is sustainable, and under what mechanism it could move ahead, and submit a report to the board as early as in March, said another source familiar with its thinking.

There is no final decision yet, which will be made at the two-day policy meeting concluding on Tuesday.

At the meeting, the BOJ is set to keep monetary settings unchanged and revise up its inflation forecast for the fiscal year beginning in April, sources have told Reuters. read more

While inflation remains well below the BOJ's 2% target, a recent spike in global commodity costs have prodded more firms to hike prices. Recent surveys showed broadening price gains are shifting public perceptions that deflation will persist.

Some analysts expect core consumer inflation to exceed 1.5% around April, as the drag from last year's cellphone fee cuts taper off and past rises in oil costs push up electricity bills.

Many BOJ policymakers see such cost-push inflation as transitory and unsustainable, unless accompanied by wage hikes.

With the rise driven by higher raw material prices, rather than a hoped-for uptick in domestic demand, the BOJ's near-term priority is to avoid a transitory blip in inflation from fueling market speculation of an early policy tightening. read more

In debating the policy outlook, the BOJ will focus on whether wages would rise enough to give households purchasing power, allow firms to keep hiking prices and sustainably accelerate inflation, other sources said.

Kuroda has repeatedly stressed the BOJ's readiness to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy until inflation sustainably meets its 2% target.

Reporting by Tokyo newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Turkey's central bank ends string of interest rate cuts

Turkey’s central bank kept a key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, halting a string of rate cuts that triggered a currency crisis and sent consumer prices skyrocketing.The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said it decided to keep its policy rate “constant” at 14%, putting on hold a rate-cutting policy that has reduced borrowing costs by 5 percentage points since September despite soaring inflation. By contrast, many other central banks have increased rates to control surging prices.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists on lowering borrowing costs to boost growth. He has long argued that high interest rates cause inflation, even...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China caps weekly policy easing blitz with fresh rate cuts

SHANGHAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday it has cut interest rates on another key monetary policy tool, capping off a week of easing measures that underscore official concern about a darkening outlook for the world's second-largest economy. In a response to Reuters questions, the People's...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haruhiko Kuroda
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields fall amid demand for safe-haven assets

* Talks over Ukraine started on Friday in Switzerland (Adds analyst comments, background) Jan 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday amid mixed signals from the European Central Bank (ECB) and increased demand for safe-haven assets as geopolitical worries over Ukraine mounted and equity markets fell.
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's economy poised to grow around 5.5%, cabinet adviser says

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China will be able to achieve economic growth of around 5.5% in 2022, an adviser to the government's cabinet said on Friday, making a rosier prediction than markets expect as recent data have pointed to slowing momentum. The world's second-largest economy cooled over the course...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Japan PM Kishida: Expect BOJ to maintain efforts to realize 2% inflation target

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday, he expects the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to maintain its efforts towards achieving the 2% inflation target. Not planning to make changes to sales tax for time being. Specific monetary policies including policy target, exit strategies are up to BOJ to decide. Must...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#Cost Push Inflation#Deflation#The Bank Of Japan
AFP

China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms

China further reduced bank lending costs Thursday in the latest move to boost its stuttering economy, providing some much-needed support to the country's beleaguered developers. Property firm shares and bonds surged on the fresh rate cut from People's Bank of China -- the second in two months -- days after Beijing reported slower growth in the final months of 2021. The slowing real estate industry has put downward pressure on growth, with several large companies including debt-laden development giant Evergrande defaulting in recent months. The central bank said it had lowered the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.7 percent, from 3.8 percent in December.
ECONOMY
hot96.com

Japan govt panel member joins BOJ in highlighting inflation risk

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s central bank said on Wednesday it must be mindful of the risk of inflation overshooting, as a member of a government policy panel suggested price pressures might prompt the bank to consider an exit from its ultra-loose monetary stance. Takeshi Niinami, head of beverage...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: British Inflation Numbers

Since the start of trading this week, the US dollar has been trying to compensate for its recent losses against the rest of the other major currencies. The GBP/USD currency pair moved amid a downward correction to reach the support level 1.3572 before settling around the 1.3615 level at the time of writing the analysis. Despite this, the pound sterling still has factors that may support its gains at any time.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Tokyo, JP
investing.com

BoJ Stands Pat, Pound Sterling Awaits U.K. Inflation Data

Market sentiment softened during the Asian session today, perhaps due to a jump in US Treasury yields at today’s open, as US markets stayed closed yesterday. We also had a BoJ decision, with the Bank remaining sidelined and upgrading its economic projections as expected. A few hours later, we...
BUSINESS
investing.com

BOJ Stands Pat, Changes Long-Held View on Inflation Risks

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan stood pat on policy and adjusted its view of inflation risks for the first time since 2014 in a move that suggests the economy is not entirely immune to the price forces prompting other major central banks to pull back pandemic stimulus. The BOJ...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

BOJ keeps monetary policy steady, revises up inflation forecasts

BOJ made a decision on yield curve control by 8-1 vote. In an initial reaction to the BOJ decision, USD/JPY traded modestly higher near 114.60. Although, bulls quickly jumped in and took the major towards 115.00. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

BOJ Preview: Raising its view on inflation, finally!

The Bank of Japan is likely to maintain its monetary policy settings in January. The BOJ’s quarterly report on price and growth outlook will be critical. USD/JPY to remain at the mercy of yields, DXY unless any hawkish surprise comes from BOJ. At its first monetary policy meeting of...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Exclusive-BOJ debates messaging on eventual rate hike as inflation perks up

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan policymakers are debating how soon they can start telegraphing an eventual interest rate hike, which could come even before inflation hits the bank’s 2% target, sources say, emboldened by broadening price rises and a more hawkish Federal Reserve. While an actual rate...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Consider These ETF Strategies to Tackle Hot Inflation Data

Rising inflation levels continue to be a concern for the U.S. economy. Per the latest Labor Department report, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in December rose 7% year over year, on par with the Dow Jones estimate, according to a CNBC article. The metric came in at the highest level since June 1982 and covers a basket of products, ranging from gasoline and health care to groceries and rents. It also increased 0.5% for the month, surpassing the 0.4% Dow Jones estimate. The soaring food, shelter and used vehicle prices might be primarily responsible for the higher inflation levels.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

283K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy