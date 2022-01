GBPUSD is reversing following the advance to the 1.3745 level, which represents a nearly three-month high. Although the price declined following the touch of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), it remains above the long-term declining channel. The MACD oscillator is still holding above its trigger line in the positive region with weak momentum, while the RSI is flattening above the neutral threshold of 50.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO