ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US 100 Revisits Major Support

By Orbex
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nasdaq 100 faltered after an unexpected rise in US initial jobless claims. The tech index bounced off...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Global Indices Bounce Off Major Levels

So far this year, volatility has been quite high as investors respond to high levels of inflation around the world, central bank policy tightening and another wave of coronavirus. We have seen some global indices fall sharply, especially in the US, while others have continued higher or consolidated. US technology and small cap shares have taken the brunt of the sell-off due to rising bond yields, while banks and industrials have outperformed. So, it has been quite a mixed start to the new year. With some of the major indices now testing key support levels, it is possible we may be heading for a period of relative calm as dip buyers take advantage of downbeat stocks and sectors.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Risk-off This Time Supported a (Temporary?) Change Dynamics on Bond Markets

Yesterday, investor confidence faded throughout the day and finally resulted even in a standard risk-off repositioning. A positive risk sentiment in Asia encouraged by the outlook for further PBOC easing initially only modestly inspired European investors. US equities tried to do better despite mixed US data, including an unexpected jump in US weekly jobless claims as omicron dented activity (286k vs 231k expected). Initial US equity gains of 1.5%/2.0% apparently were seen as an opportunity to further offload risk. European indices ended near best levels of the day (EuroStoxx +0.73%). However, a late session US sell-off resulted in losses of up to 1.30%.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Nasdaq 100 Rebounds as Investors Cheer Strong Corporate Earnings

American stocks made a strong comeback on Thursday as investors reflected on the strong earnings. While companies like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Citi’s earnings disappointed, most others have reported strong results. These are companies like Morgan Stanley, Procter & Gamble, and United Airlines. The results show that many companies are doing well even as inflation continues growing. The Dow Jones jumped by over 400 points while the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 indices rose by 260 and 60 points.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionforex.com

SPX 500 to Test Daily Support

The S&P 500 extended losses over rising rate worries. The fall below 4640 invalidates the latest rebound and indicates that sentiment is still downbeat. Below the psychological level of 4600, 4540 is key support near last December’s lows on the daily chart. A bearish breakout would trigger a deeper correction towards 4400, the origin of the October rally.
STOCKS
GlobeSt.com

US Major Hotel Sales Survey for Q4

During 2021, vaccines and booster shots paved the way for a brief return to some semblance of normalcy, however as we enter 2022 the nearly two-year global health crisis is not over. Since the end of November, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has surged, bringing record high daily counts of infection resulting in many companies further delaying their long-awaited return-to-office. Staffing shortages and the global supply chain challenges continue to wreak havoc on businesses and Omicron has the potential to further disrupt travel including the airline, hotel, and group meeting and convention industries. The good news is that it is not a matter of if, however when, the COVID 19 pandemic will either end or become an endemic disease which would be easier for the world’s population to coexist with. In the interim, the economic devastation wrought by government-mandated shutdowns and restrictions during 2020 are well on their way to healing as even with the recent surge in cases, it does not appear that there will be additional widespread shutdowns or lockdowns.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/ZAR Forecast: Looking for Support Near Major Moving Average

The US dollar has gone back and forth during the trading session on Thursday as it looks like it is trying to find support against the South African Rand. We have seen a rather significant selloff in the US dollar against most currencies, so the South African Rand would not be any different. However, what is even more interesting about the South African Rand at the moment is the fact that the omicron variant had initially shown up in South Africa, so a lot of people ran away from that country. You can clearly see by looking at both the currency and the South African stock market that money is starting to flow back into that country.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Major change in trend US stocks, T-bonds, US Dollar

1/12 Recap - The S&P opened with a 13 handle gap up and then traded another 14 handles higher into a 9:33 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 17 handles into a 9:41 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 22 handles into a 10:14 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 39 handles into an 11:18 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 22 handles into 12:59 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 19 handles into a 2:04 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 11 handles into a 2:32 PM high. From that high, the S&P traded in a narrow 7 handle sideways range, culminating with a low at 3:43 PM. From that low, the S&P rallied 8 handles into the close.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
babypips.com

Crypto Watchlist: Major Support Retest on BTC

Digital assets have been getting nuked over the past few months, bringing many crypto assets to previous areas of major support. Bitcoin (BTC) fits that bill and it’s likely most crypto traders will be watching this area like a hawk for a break or a bounce this week. BTC/USD:...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

Developments in Asia raised hopes that (equity) markets could enter calmer waters after recent setback. Chinese banks passing through recent PBOC easing and hope for more to come to some extent might mitigate the impact of (accelerated) Fed normalization for the region. However, European indices initially hovered around unchanged levels and currently gain a meagre 0.25%. The oil price easing (Brent S87.9) after recent sharp rise should be a positive for the region, but weighed on regional indices (correction in energy shares).
STOCKS
Complex

Majority of Canadians Support Fines for the Unvaxxed: Survey

The majority of Canadians—who are presumably vaccinated—want to see their unvaxxed peers fined for not getting the shot. A new survey released today by Maru Public Opinion, a global data analysis agency, polled more than 1,500 people across Canada and found that 60 percent of respondents were in support of a health tax for the unvaccinated.
INCOME TAX
themarketperiodical.com

Is DOGE/USD Price About To Fly, As CMP Near Major Support Zone?

DOGE/USD price is currently trading near the vital support zone over the monthly chart and now giving the sign of stability near critical levels. The crypto asset at the monthly chart is placed below all its vital moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-day lines, and volume activity is average.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USDCHF Shows Negative Signs in the Short-Term

USDCHF had a bearish start on Thursday, with the price breaking a crucial level below the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The pair has also increased its distance below its negatively sloped 200-SMA and the Ichimoku cloud, indicating that the recent downtrend might hold for longer. The momentum...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Seeks Support

The Australian dollar climbed back after the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% in December. A surge above 0.7270 was the bulls’ attempt to initiate a reversal. As sellers covered their bets, the way might be open for a meaningful rebound. The follow-up correction met solid buying interest at 0.7170.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Hawkish Fed Pricing Outweighs Urge of Dip-Buying

Market sentiment is mixed. There is a certain will to buy a dip in US indices, yet the aggressive hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) pricing doesn’t allow the appetite to get restored. It results in hectic pricing as the US yields go up. The US 2-year yield advanced past the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy