Funding awarded for Kentucky sex assault kit investigation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Almost $850,000 in federal funding has been awarded to the Kentucky State Police sexual assault kit initiative investigative team, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.

The award will provide for an additional investigator who will focus on the Jefferson County area. It will also pay for an additional part-time administrative staff member to assist with operations.

Some of the funds will also go toward the KSP forensic lab to complete DNA and other forensic analysis on sexual assault kits from approximately 500 cases from the 1970s to the early 1990s.

The investigative team was originally formed in July 2021.