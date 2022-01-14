ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XAG/USD Tests Major Resistance

By Orbex
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver extends its recovery on the back of a weak US dollar. The metal saw support at the...

www.actionforex.com

investing.com

GBP/USD Might Test Day's High

Canadian Dollar Calm Ahead Of Retail Sales By Kenny Fisher - Jan 21, 2022. The Canadian dollar continues to tread in choppy waters, as it trades slightly above the symbolic 1.25 line. The week will wrap up with Canada releasing retail sales, the primary... USD/CAD Finds Significant Support At The...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Healthy USD bid weighs on major peers

Long-standing resistance from $1.1473-1.1583 (active S/R since late 2017) entertained a bearish showing last week, with this week currently underwater by 0.8 percent. Familiar support resides at $1.1237-1.1281. Made up of a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $1.1281 and a 1.618% Fibonacci projection from $1.1237, this area, as you can see, delivered a floor heading into the close of 2021. ‘Harmonic’ traders will acknowledge $1.1237 represents what’s known as an ‘alternate’ AB=CD formation (extended D leg).
CURRENCIES
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Swings Above $43,000 Resistance

The Bitcoin price prediction reveals that BTC may begin to restart towards the upside after touching the daily low of $41,660. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD looks green today as the price hovers above the resistance level of $43,000 from the low of $41,660. However, a daily close above this level may increase the Bitcoin price to $45,000. In addition, traders should note that a consistent price increase may bring more buyers into the market as bulls increase their positions.
CURRENCIES
#Xag#Us Dollar#Rsi
DailyFx

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Trendline Test After Resistance Hit

EUR/USD is continuing to fall from resistance after last week’s breakout was cut short. While longer-term EUR/USD bearish strategies may have potential, there’s a major spot of support sitting underneath price action that cauterized the lows in late-November, and this remains as sticking point for near-term strategies. The...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, XAG/USD, USD/CHF

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3585; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3620 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3390. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3685. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3775.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Steers to 13-Month Low Levels But Still Neutral

NZDUSD has detached from the converged simple moving averages (SMAs) and has dipped below the multiple lower wicks of the candles from January 6 till the 11. The stabilized SMAs are endorsing a more neutral trajectory in the price as the pair remains rangebound, oscillating between the 0.6678-0.6700 floor and a 0.6890-0.6910 ceiling.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD to see further gains, first resistance sits at 1.3650/60 – Scotiabank

“After weakening from overbought above 1.37, the GBP’s trend remains relatively bullish, particularly as it manages to hold above the 1.36 level and may continue to be bought on dips below this mark.”. “Support after the 1.3590/00 area stands at yesterday’s low of ~1.3575 followed by the mid-figure zone...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

GBPJPY Moves Sideways after its December Rally

GBPJPY has been in a trading range since early January without being able to indicate a clear direction. Moreover, the pair has recently crossed below its 50-period simple moving average (SMA), indicating that negative forces might be gaining ground. Short-term momentum indicators are reflecting a mixed picture as the RSI...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Struggles to Bounce

The yen softened after the Bank of Japan signaled no shift in its ultra-loose monetary policy. The US dollar bounced off the critical floor at 113.50 from the daily chart. A bullish RSI divergence revealed a deceleration in the downward impetus. The indicator’s oversold situation also attracted a number of bargain hunters.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Resistance, EUR/JPY Support

EUR/USD put in a breakout to fresh two-month-highs last week, finding resistance at a key spot on the chart. EUR/JPY has been on its back foot for the past couple of weeks, but a major spot of support is coming into play around the 130.00 psychological level. The analysis contained...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/CAD Tests Major Floor

The Canadian dollar inched higher supported by rising oil prices. The pair has given up all gains from the December rally above the daily resistance at 1.4550. Sentiment is struggling to turn things around. The RSI’s double bottom in the oversold area attracted some buying interest over the critical support...
CURRENCIES
themarketperiodical.com

ADA/USD Price Positive Move Reaches Resistance Zone, Will it Give Pullback?

ADA/USD price at the monthly chart is trading near the minor hurdle after a sharp bounce back from the strong demand zone. The crypto asset faces a minor rejection of the 200-day moving average line after a strong recovery that suppresses the short to medium-term DMA line of 20, 50, and 100-day.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Wrestles With Resistance, US Dollar eases

Gold prices edge slightly higher, US Dollar takes strain. Interest rate expectations and the upcoming Fed meeting could hold Bullion at bay. Support and resistance remain at key technical levels for XAU/USD. Gold and the US Dollar go to war - Fed meeting nears. Gold prices have continued to trade...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Bows to Critical Resistance at $44,000

Bitcoin prices remain above the key psychological level of $40,000 but bulls struggle to break through resistance. Singapore issues new monetary policy guidelines to restrict the promotion of crypto trading. Can Bitcoin Bulls Break Above Trendline Resistance?. Over recent weeks, Bitcoin prices (BTC/USD) have continued to trade between key technical...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

XRP/USD Forecast: Ripple Testing Significant Support Level

Ripple pulled back just a bit on Monday, as we are hanging about the $0.75 level. This is an area that has been supportive more than once, and it makes sense that we would see noisy behavior and stubborn buying pressure. At this point, Ripple looks as if it is getting ready to form the so-called “death cross”, the technical signal when the 50 day EMA starts to cross below the 200 day EMA. That being said, longer-term traders may look to short this market, but at this point I think that you should keep in mind that support and resistance are much more important. Furthermore, the “death cross” tends to be a bit late most of the time.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD corrects gains, resistance turned support

EUR/USD rallied after it broke the 1.1400 resistance zone. A major bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.1340 on the 4-hours chart. Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair gained pace above the 1.1420 level. There was a close above the 1.1400 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD set to break $0.90 resistance soon

Ripple price analysis is bullish today. XRP/USD rejected downside at $0.76. XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.78. Ripple price analysis is bullish today as we expect more upside to follow after a retracement to $0.76 yesterday. Likely XRP/USD is now ready to break higher and move to test the previous local high at $0.81.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD oscillates near $25 after rejection at $28 resistance

Chainlink price analysis is bearish today. LINK/USD is currently trading at $25.39. Selling pressure has returned overnight. Today’s Chainlink price analysis began in a downtrend, with sellers outnumbering buyers. The LINK/USD pair fell after the sellers had amassed more shares than purchasers, indicating a downtrend. After the bearish trend lacked momentum, buyers flooded in to support at the intraday low of $25.6, turning the downturn around.
STOCKS

