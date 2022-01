In early trading this morning, DOGE/USD has managed to traverse slightly above the 17 cents level, after three days ago trading below 14 cents. Only two days ago, DOGE/USD was barely trading above the 14 cents mark, but it was able to sustain short-term support and did begin to climb slightly higher. The move in Dogecoin correlates to other major cryptocurrencies which have been able to gain the past couple of days.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO